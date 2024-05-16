"He’s been to doctor and prescribed medication" - IShowSpeed's cameraman refutes rumors about streamer getting infected by dog bite

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" appears to have fallen ill during his ongoing South Korean expedition. The streamer has already made two IRL (in real life) streams in Seoul. However, he isn't at his best self today (May 16) as he has been diagnosed with tonsilitis, which is essentially a viral infection that causes swollen tonsils and throat.

However, there have been some concerns over Darren potentially being infected due to a recent incident where he was seen being bitten by a dog. This got steam after a verified fan page wrote:

"I have some unfortunate news to share. IShowSpeed has been infected by the dog that bit him on the nose during his last live stream."

However, Darren's cameraman Slipz took to the streamer's official X.com community (Speed Gang) to dismiss the rumors. He wrote:

"He has tonsillitis (unrelated to dog bite). He’s been to doctor and prescribed medication to help bring it down. We’ve postponed today’s stream to tomorrow."

Slipz dismisses rumors of streamer getting infected due to dog bite (Image via X)

What is the recent dog bite incident involving IShowSpeed? Exploring the viral clip

IShowSpeed's YouTube streams seldom disappoint, often featuring bizarre moments. During a recent South Korean IRL stream, Darren was unexpectedly bitten by a pet dog, thanks to his antics.

This happened during his May 14 stream, when he saw a pet dog (a Goldendoodle) being carried. In line with his signature barking antics, Darren attempted to bark and then sniff close to the dog. This provoked the animal, who lashed out and seemingly bit the streamer's nose.

Thereafter, Darren was left unsettled. The streamer clinched his nose and exclaimed:

"Oh, f*ck! Oh sh*t, ah you f*cking bit me! Oh sh*t, he f*cking bit me...Oh f*ck, I am bleeding. F*ck I am bleeding. You got rabies?"

He also joked about suing the dog owner, stating:

"I am suing you, I am suing you. I am trolling, I am trolling, I am not. It was my fault. Oh my f*cking god, you are okay, you are okay."

Thankfully, the streamer appeared unharmed, and the incident was likely just for show since he continued his stream.

IShowSpeed's cameraman (Slipz) has already disclosed that he'll return tomorrow, May 17, with the expectation of feeling better. Tonsillitis typically clears up (with the correct medication) within two to three days.