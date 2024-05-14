"I am bleeding": Dog bites IShowSpeed after the streamer barked at it in the streets of South Korea

YouTube streamer Darren Watkins Jr, better known as IShowSpeed, was bit by a dog on his face after he got into a bark-off with the animal. Regular viewers of Darren will know that one of his repeated gags on stream is to bark at people and animals, to the point where Canadian rapper Drake trolled the streamer recently for it.

As it happens, IShowSpeed was streaming from the streets of South Korea when a passerby carrying her pet dog caught the attention of the 19-year-old YouTuber. He promptly started barking at the pet and got too close to the dog's mouth, ultimately getting bit on the face. Clips from his stream portraying the moment have gone viral on social media, garnering millions of views on platforms such as X.

The bite initially did not show any bruising, but IShowSpeed started bleeding from his nose soon afterward and exclaimed:

"Oh f*ck, I am bleeding. F*ck I am bleeding."

IShowSpeed got bitten by a dog in South Korea

Expand Tweet

As the clip shows, the YouTuber was sitting down on the roadside after sampling some South Korean nightlife when a person with their pet dog approached the streamer. To the amusement of the viewers, they held out the animal towards IShowSpeed, who promptly started barking at it. The sound initially appeared to confuse the dog, who did let out a small bark at one point before the woman holding it moved away.

The streamer then proceeded to walk up to the dog and in his usual swagger, tried to intimidate the animal by getting close to it while barking. The dog, however, took the opportunity to bite the streamer the moment his face got too close to its mouth.

IShowSpeed, who himself got a dog earlier this year, recoiled from the lady with the dog after getting bitten, and started cussing at the animal while he clutched at his face:

"Oh, f*ck! Oh sh*t, ah you f*cking bit me! Oh sh*t, he f*cking bit me."

However, the bark-off was not over as the streamer barked at the dog some more before realizing that he was bleeding from his nose where he was bitten. The YouTuber also confronted the dog owner about rabies shots:

"Oh f*ck, I am bleeding. F*ck I am bleeding. You got rabies?"

Timestamp 4:41:00

Later on, IShowSpeed joked to the owner that he would sue her for the dog bite, but clarified that he would not do it because it was his fault for getting so close to him and riling the animal up by aggressively barking at it:

"I am suing you, I am suing you. I am trolling, I am trolling, I am not. It was my fault. Oh my f*cking god, you are okay, you are okay."

Concerned fans got him some ointment to put on the affected area, after which the streamer calmly approached the dog again, stating:

"It's my fault baby, my fault. I am sorry, did I scare you?"

Darren would proceed to stream for another half hour before ending the broadcast. In related news, IShowSpeed had announced a stream from North Korea but today claimed that when he attempted it, his streaming gear was taken by the authorities.