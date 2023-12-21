"He's got s**t in the closet hiding" - Adin Ross comments on Dream's response to grooming allegations and other controversies

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross has shared his perspective on the current situation involving Clay "Dream." For those unfamiliar, the popular Minecraft YouTuber recently released a one-hour video addressing numerous controversies and accusations that have been brought up against him both recently and in the past.

In the detailed video, Clay extensively addressed each of the allegations made against him, with a particular focus on accusations related to grooming and p*dophilia. He presented a counter-evidence to refute the claims, asserting that a substantial portion of the allegations were fabricated.

Adin Ross, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing drama and went so far as to label Clay as guilty. He said:

"He's got s**t in the closet hiding."

Expand Tweet

"That motherf**ker is guilty" - Adin Ross says Dream is not innocent

Adin Ross, known for his controversial takes, has again delivered a harsh assessment of the ongoing Dream situation. Despite acknowledging that some of the allegations against Clay may be unfounded, the streamer asserted that it is probable that Clay is guilty. He said:

"I ain't gonna lie. The whole Dream sh*t that's going on bro, just look at him bro, that motherf**er is guilty or some sh*t, I ain't gonna lie. I don't give a f**k bro. That motherf**ker is a genuine weirdo."

He added:

"This, it's probably fake of his text and sh*t, but come on bro, look at him, bro. Do you think that mother f**ker is a normal motherf**ker? He's got sh*t in the closet hiding bro. Like, come on bro. Real sh*t, think about it."

Despite his harsh remarks, it's worth noting that Adin did not take the time to review Dream's actual defense video that was posted earlier. Hence, some of his comments likely align with his general troll-worthy demeanor.

What did Dream say in his video?

Dream has finally addressed a multitude of accusations and allegations, spanning from his involvement in a Minecraft speedrunning scandal to the supposed face leak photo before his face reveal.

That said, the primary focus of his video centered around addressing the recent grooming allegations. He presented various examples, asserting that it is relatively simple to fabricate online screenshots and videos to falsely incriminate someone.

To illustrate the ease of fabricating and the difficulty of disproving online conversations, Dream satirically presented fake interactions with xQc and Pokimane in his video.