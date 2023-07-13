"He's hell?": Tarik uses Valorant callouts while practicing Fortnite for upcoming AT&T Annihilator Cup

Twitch star Tarik Celik was seen playing Fortnite on his latest livestream to prepare for an upcoming tournament called the AT&T Annihilator Cup. The former Counter-Strike professional retired from esports years ago. He became a full-time Valorant streamer and joined the esports organization Sentinels as a content creator last year.

As a Valorant streamer, Tarik has very little knowledge of Fortnite in its current state. Epic Games adds and removes new features and map quirks that change the game almost every season.

During his broadcast, the streamer was familiarizing himself with the controls and the environment. As a tactical shooter player, he even used callouts from Valorant, such as "hell," after a viewer tried to help him spot a player beneath him.

Twitch chat helping the streamer with callouts (Image via Tarik's Twitch)

The 27-year-old landed in Mega City but was frustrated about not finding opponents to practice on, so a viewer decided to help out. Considering he is an absolute master in Valorant, where the callout usually indicates beneath or under a designated spot on the map, he promptly realized what the viewer meant and said:

"How is empty? I don't know! Why is the Mega City empty? Is no one playing this game right now? 'He's hell'? I think, oh yeah he is below."

The opponent turned out to be a stream sniper with a Naruto skin who let Tarik get a free kill. This only frustrated the streamer:

"Goddamnit! It's another f*cking sniper. No one's playing this game!"

"CS:GO Callouts": Twitter reacts to Tarik using Valorant callouts suggested by chat while playing Fortnite ahead of AT&T Annihilator Cup

Timestamp 10:53:38

Tarik had been playing Valorant for almost nine hours before he switched over the Fortnite to try it out before the AT&T Annihilator Cup. By the time the aforementioned incident took place, he had been streaming for close to 11 hours. The lack of players during his playthrough may even be attributed to the fact that it was early in the morning for most of the server.

A clip of the Twitch star using Valorant callouts while playing Fortnite was even shared by AT&T Annihilator Cup partner and esports personality Jake Lucky. It garnered tens of thousands of views hours after it was posted.

Many replies pointed out that 'Hell' is not even exclusive to Valorant as it is used by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players as well.

One commenter also highlighted that a lot of people have started playing Fortnite again in recent weeks.

Ash-Ti @OneAndOnlyASHTI @JakeSucky Fortnite is popping up one more time @JakeSucky Fortnite is popping up one more time

Ash-Ti @OneAndOnlyASHTI @JakeSucky Now everyone playing fortnite from last few months 🙄 @JakeSucky Now everyone playing fortnite from last few months 🙄

Others pointed out that personalities like Tarik, who normally don't play the game, have started streaming it as the AT&T Annihilator Cup dates get closer.

Here are some more reactions:

random @kindadarke @OneAndOnlyASHTI @JakeSucky sponsored at&t cup stream, they wont play it after the sponsor game is over @OneAndOnlyASHTI @JakeSucky sponsored at&t cup stream, they wont play it after the sponsor game is over

K @ImHIMreally @JakeSucky This custom or the new regular map ?? @JakeSucky This custom or the new regular map ??

For those wondering what the AT&T Annihilator Cup is, here is a breakdown of the format and a list of all participants, along with viewing information.

