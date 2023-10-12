"He's just angry": KSI clarifies Logan Paul's condition after Dillon Danis threw a mic at him at press conference

With the whole MMA world buzzing after Dillon Danis's mic throw at Logan Paul made the latter bleed, Olajide "JJ" or KSI has given an update in a post-conference interview. The YouTuber-cum-boxer reiterates that Logan is fine and is just angry that he got cut at the event. The fight between him and Dillon has garnered significant prominence on social media, especially due to their controversial banter on X (formerly Twitter) pertaining to Nina Agdal.

With the fight in a couple of days, the two combatants were facing each other on stage when Logan Paul was struck with a mic on the side of his face by Dillon Danis after things got heated. With the elder Paul brother exiting the stage while bleeding, many people online started speculating whether the fight would happen.

In an interview after the event, KSI clarified that the fight was still on and that the mic incident had only incensed Logan Paul, who was looking forward to returning "damage" to Dillon:

"He's [Logan] good, I went to see him after the incident, and yeah. He is still ready to fight, he's still hungry and he's just angry that he got hit and he can't wait to do damage on Dillon Danis."

KSI thinks Dillon Danis threw the mic at Logan Paul on purpose to get out of the fight

Furthermore, JJ went on to accuse Dillon Danis of sabotaging his fight with Logan Paul by throwing the mic on stage. As per the YouTuber, Danis may have been trying to get out of the fight by injuring Logan:

"Dillon is an idiot man, who throws a mic? I see it like this, he knows Logan would destroy him so he is trying to get out of the fight."

With fans still speculating about a possible cancellation of the fight, which is slated to happen on October 14, KSI will also be fighting Tommy Fury on that day and face off against him at the same event. These two have also been bantering a lot on social media, with the rivals issuing threats to each other on a weekly basis for the last couple of months.