"It matters about what you have got in you": KSI and Tommy Fury faceoff banter goes viral on social media

With fans counting down the days till the October fight between Olajide "KSI" and Tommy Fury, their recent face-off has been going viral on social media. Both boxers have been engaging in quite a lot of back-and-forth over the internet in the lead-up to the fight, and the video of their latest meeting has naturally attracted a lot of viewers.

Towards the end of the video, however, the banter turned to "size of b*lls" after the popular YouTuber claimed his were as big as "basketballs." This came after Tommy was talking about people having guts, saying:

"It matters about what you have got in you. Whether if you've got a set of b*lls or not? I don't think any man on this planet..."

At this point, KSI interrupted the younger Fury brother:

"I've got the b*lls. Have you seen the size of my b*lls, bro?"

Tommy Fury promptly expressed his wishes to never see them:

"I don't want to, mate."

Timestamp 12:39

To the amusement of many viewers, that is when KSI stated that his b*lls were as big as basketballs:

"I've got f*cking basketballs."

"So weird": Social media reacts to KSI and Tommy Fury face-off retorts

Expand Tweet

The clip of their conversation about b*lls has garnered a lot of attention on X, formerly Twitter, after many accounts posted it. Their fight, along with the Logan Paul Dillon Danis bout, is highly anticipated due to all the trash-talking between the combatants.

A few weeks ago, Tommy Fury went on the popular Good Morning Britain show on ITV, where they played a pre-recorded message from KSI that caused quite a bit of online trolling due to its anime-like delivery. Echoing that reaction, Tommy was not very amused when the YouTuber brought up the size of his "b*lls" and compared him to Jake Paul, saying:

"Why does him and Jake Paul keep coming out with this? Jake Paul said he was going to do such and such during the fight, and now you are talking about b*lls. What is it with you guys?"

Here are a couple of fan reactions to the clip, with many calling it out for being cringe.

Social media reactions to the clip of KSI and Tommy Fury (Image via X)

KSI and Tommy Fury will go toe-to-toe in the ring on October 14, with Logan Paul and Dillon Danis also duking it out on the same day. Fans of the PRIME co-owners will be looking forward to seeing their favorite creators clash after the relentless online banter. Notably, some of the barbs even got Dillon Danis sued by Logan's fiancée Nina Agdal, after he shared inappropriate pictures of the Danish model on X.