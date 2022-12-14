"He's just misjudged it" - Disguised Toast recounts receiving a below-the-belt hit against PointCrow at Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" took to his broadcast to give his take on his match against Eric "PointCrow," also a content creator, at the recently concluded Mogul Chessboxing Championship. The match ended with Jeremy winning the final chess round via a checkmate.

However, in his latest video, Jeremy spoke about his opponent inadvertently hitting him in a delicate area during the first round of their boxing bout at yesterday's event. With about a minute to go, PointCrow was seen jabbing Disguised Toast under the belt, which is an illegitimate shot according to standard boxing rules. Speaking about the incident, Jeremy exclaimed that being hit was not "that bad":

"He's just misjudged it."

Disguised Toast defends PointCrow, believes his intentions were to hit him in the stomach

Disguised Toast was the victor of the inaugural Mogul Chessboxing Championship event yesterday. His match against PointCrow was the penultimate one in the event, with the duo featuring in three rounds of chess and boxing.

During the first round of boxing, PointCrow hit Jeremy in an area that is considered to be foul. Speaking about the incident, Disguised Toast said:

"PointCrow was just going for a stomach shot and he just misjudged it. I know he did it twice but in the end, it was like back to back, he probably didn't have time to adjust."

He further added:

"But luckily we were wearing cups. It wasn't that bad. It was more like, a little pressure on it. It wasn't like (making groaning sounds) kinda deal. The b*lls didn't hurt, the pen*s didn't hurt, it was more like a force pushing down, like completely it did not affect me at all in the fight."

Speaking about his mindset at the moment, he stated:

"I was just really thrown off like, I want it to be like, okay the first two punches are fine but I'm kinda worried that the third punch might actually like push it in too much, so I kinda went to my knee. Not out of pain, but more like, it was the fastest way I could think of to make it stop."

Fans react to the incident

Fans shared a host of comments on Disguised Toast's response to being hit on the n*t. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the fight (Image via OTV COPIUM YouTube)

All the creators were equipped with adequate padding and protective gear, which meant that none of the participants were injured during the event.

