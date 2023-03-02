“He’s in his Kanye phase” - Streaming community divided after Adin Ross tries to make Trainwreckstv say the N-word

The streaming community has been vocal in their criticism of Adin Ross' recent actions, particularly in light of a clip that surfaced where he attempted to coax Tyler "Trainwreckstv" into using a racial slur.

The incident highlighted Adin's problematic behavior with implicit racism in the past, as he was also seen hosting a game show on Kick.com where he offered cash rewards to strangers who could "act Black."

There were even suggestions that Adin intentionally stirred up controversy in order to increase his views. One user likened the streamer to Kanye West, who recently faced backlash, stating that Adin's actions are similar to those of the rapper:

“He’s in his Kanye phase.”

Streaming community criticizes Adin Ross for racist and controversial behavior

Adin Ross has a history of questionable behavior that has caused concern among many in the streaming community. In addition to his recent attempts to use racial slurs, there have been past incidents where he was seen laughing while one of his white fans repeatedly used the N-word and other racial slurs during a stream.

(Timestamp: 02:43:04)

Adin attempted to deceive Trainwreckstv during one of his streams on March 1, 2023, by encouraging him to search for the name of popular basketball coach Steve Kerr's son (Nick Kerr). His intention in doing so was evident and the incident was subsequently clipped and shared by the LSF community.

One Redditor mentioned how Adin doesn't care about "negative press," but rather engages in such contentious behaviour in order to garner attention:

One user recognized how Trainwreckstv, the advisor and non-exclusive streamer for Kick, suggested Adin stop giving ammunition to his detractors by making controversial content:

This user believes that the majority of Adin's fanbase is below the age of 18. They wrote:

Another user gave their take on Trainwreckstv. According to them, Tyler has always been a proponent of a platform that does not have many regulations:

Fans continued to troll Adin, stating that he had stopped maturing:

Adin Ross is currently banned from Twitch. While the platform has not given an official reason for the suspension, several reports indicate that it was due to "unmoderated hateful conduct in chat." The incident in question took place on Kick.com, where Adin reportedly failed to moderate a chat that contained racial and anti-Semitic slurs.

Adin Ross has addressed the situation since then and accused Twitch of banning him for "no reason." He further stated that the platform is "full of corrupt Karens." To read more about what the streamer had to say, click here.

