"Look around and see if I'm really racist" - Adin Ross responds after online community accuses streamer of racism

Adin Ross, a popular Twitch and Kick.com streamer took to his latest stream to address allegations of being racist after a recent clip emerged where he was seen laughing while a white viewer blatantly used the 'N-word' while he was live streaming.

The clip was shared across social media platforms, which naturally garnered a slew of criticism from netizens. Adin, however, has come out and addressed the situation. In his latest stream, the 22-year-old defended himself by denying all racist accusations and asserted that he loves everyone regardless of race or religion. He said:

"Look around and see if I'm really racist."

Adin Ross defends himself following criticism after racist clips emerge online

Adin Ross has faced criticism before, and even before the incident, he had posted a video on Omegle where he offered a cash reward of $200 to strangers who could "act Black." The video was widely viewed as problematic, particularly since it was created during Black History Month and sparked many concerns.

In his most recent stream, Ross defended himself by stating:

"Look around bro. I love everyone for them. I don't care about your skin, your religion, any of that sh*t bro and honestly bro, without black culture, there would not be Adin Ross."

He continued:

"I've had a lot of people I've collaborated with, I've had a lot of friends, you know what I mean? It's just true bro. Like, without black culture, there is no Adin Ross. It's facts bro, it's facts."

He furthered his defense by stating:

"Go talk to my friends that are part of this streaming internet sh*t, go around and ask them 'have you ever been around when Adin said some racist sh*t?'"

This isn't the only online video where Adin has faced criticism. In a recent live stream, he was seen engaging in a stereotypical act of shooting a black character while playing the GTA V RP game. Here is the clip:

In addition to being accused of racism, Adin has faced scrutiny for streaming explicit content on his Kick.com stream. He has, however, taken accountability for it:

"I'm taking full accountability for that. I understand, like, the damage that can cause and honestly, it was very hypocritical."

How the internet reacted to his video

Adin's recent defense sparked various responses from the streaming community. Here are some relevant ones:

For those unaware, Adin is now a non-exclusive streamer on Kick.com. Reports suggested he had received a mega contract from Trainwreckstv's streaming platform ahead of the shift. To learn more about his journey, click here.

