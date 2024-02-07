"He's lied over and over again": Knut gives his opinion on Mitch Jones' assault allegations against Mizkif

Twitch star and bodybuilder Knut "Knut" Spildrejorde has given his opinion on Mitch Jones’ assault accusations against Matthew "Mizkif." Jones recently uploaded a YouTube video in which he claimed that Mizkif physically assaulted him back in September 2023. He alleged that he had pictures of his injuries and clips of the incident as evidence.

Knut, who is Miskif's friend, cast doubt on the accusations in his latest livestream. Bringing up past controversies involving Jones, the streamer said the whole thing might just be a "scam":

"Sounds like a scam. It's most likely a scam when it's Mitch Jones. I can guarantee you... He's lied over and over again."

"Knut saying what everyone else is thinking lmao": Viewers react to bodybuilder's take on Mitch Jones' assault accusations against Mizkif

Mizkif and Knut Spildrejorde have been on friendly terms for years. The two recently opened a gym in Austin called the Iron Forge Gym, with several fellow Twitch streamers coming in and trying out the facilities.

For more context regarding the recent assault allegations, Mitch Jones had a huge falling out with Mizkif a few years ago after the two feuded a couple of times.

Recently, Jones claimed that the two had an altercation in the streets. He alleged that the incident caused him to suffer a concussion as he was knocked out and strangled.

Jones also released footage from a camera that allegedly caught the fight but edited it out, causing a lot of backlash from viewers who called him out for not posting the full video.

In his latest livestream, Knut expressed his skepticism about the claims. When a person asked him if he supported Mizkif in the controversy, the Norwegian said:

"Of course, even if he had beat him up, it would have been well-deserved almost. No I am just kidding. Sorry for that joke."

Many fans praised Knut for his take, with some even claiming that the streamer articulated views that "everyone else was thinking." Here are some reactions to his comments from the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail:

Mitch Jones' YouTube video titled "." has garnered more than 100K views so far. It is unclear whether the streamer will press charges against Mizkif.