"He's pushing kids to transgenderism" - Sneako calls out MrBeast for promoting Kris Tyson in his content

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has criticized fellow content creator and YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" for featuring Kris Tyson in his videos. For context, Kris (formerly Chris) publicly shared her transition journey through hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in 2023, identifying as a woman. Nico, recognized for his conservative viewpoints, swiftly voiced his disapproval of Kris' presence.

During his latest stream, Sneako issued a new statement, this time directing criticism toward MrBeast for featuring her in his videos; Kris is a close friend and frequently appears in MrBeast's content. He said:

"We need to keep talking about the fact that he keeps pushing kids to transgenderism."

"I wanna enjoy your content but I can't..." - Sneako disses MrBeast for platforming Kris Tyson

Sneako, formerly a colleague of YouTuber MrBeast and Kris Tyson, has now chosen to express inflammatory remarks aimed at the duo. Given Sneako's well-known adherence to orthodox values and beliefs, his recent statements come as no surprise. He said:

"MrBeast is doing great things but we need to keep talking about the fact that he keeps pushing kids to transgenderism. People are cutting their d*cks off 'cause of MrBeast and he makes good content. He's got a genuine smile and stuff but MrBeast, we want better for the world."

He implied that Kris Tyson is promoting kids to gender alteration and further calls out MrBeast for his apparent inaction:

"There comes a certain point when you make enough money, you get enough fame, and your YouTube channel is successful enough, but every time you continue to ignore what Kris is promoting, kids are cutting their d*cks off because of you and people should press that more.

He concluded that while he enjoys MrBeast's content, he can't help but think about Kris Tyson's inclusion in his videos:

"Like, I wanna like you. I wanna enjoy your content...but I can't stop thinking about it."

Another streamer, Kimani "FlightReacts," recently gained viral attention for his facial reactions (expressing disapproval) upon seeing Kris Tyson in MrBeast's videos. This incident sparked mixed reactions within the community.

Despite these incidents from creators, MrBeast has maintained unwavering support for Kris Tyson, urging the community to cease criticizing her.