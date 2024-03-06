"Transphobe": Viral clip of FlightReacts reacting to Kris Tyson in MrBeast videos has divided viewers, sparking outrage

A clip of YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kimani "FlightReacts," mostly known as Flights, has gone viral for his facial reactions upon seeing Kris Tyson in several MrBeast videos. The video was shared on X by @SonnyFaz, garnering millions of views, with some calling out Kimani and the X user for being transphobic. For context, Kris has been the subject of much bullying online since making an announcement about undergoing HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) and transitioning into a woman.

While FlightReacts does not say anything, his facial expressions whenever he sees Kris Tyson in the MrBeast video compilation have been criticized by many.

One viewer, @monkey21237 on X, just wrote out the word "Transphobe" in response to the clip.

In a subsequent post, the viewer expanded their argument:

However, several others were quite happy with Flight's reaction:

"These types of posts really make me sad": MrBeast's latest reaction to posts against Kris Tyson's trans identity

Anti-trans narratives have been circulating on social media ever since Kris Tyson announced that she was on HRT. When she went on the Anthony Padilla show in July 2023 to finally come out as a woman, many criticized Jimmy "MrBeast" himself for associating with his trans friend.

Readers should note that there were many conspiracy theories suggesting MrBeast's channel had been ruined due to Tyson's involvement, and this prompted the popular YouTuber to call out transphobic comments several times.

Kris herself has noted that Jimmy has been very supportive of her transition. In fact, back in April 2023, MrBeast put out a strongly worded condemnation in response to a controversial video from SunnyV2:

"Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my f*cken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off."

The condemnation

While many fans have extended their support online, Kris Tyson has been subjected to much bullying, and the recent clip featuring FlightReacts has several such comments:

Others called FlightReacts out for the way he reacted on stream:

Readers should know that MrBeast himself still deals with similar comments in his posts on social media. After he shared the 200 million subscriber button awarded by YouTube to his team for achieving the impressive milestone, some started being toxic towards Kris Tyson, with one X user, @Haschwa1th, asking the question:

"What's that on the left?"

This was a clear reference to Kris, who was sitting on the left of MrBeast in the photo. The YouTuber was not happy and quickly shut down the line of thinking:

"These types of posts really make me sad and I’d appreciate it if everyone could just be a little nicer towards Kris"

That said, many fans have been supportive of Kris Tyson's transition, showering praise on her new look after she shared pictures of herself a few months back.