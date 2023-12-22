"You look so good" - Kris Tyson shares her before-and-after images after completing one year of HRT, fans react

Content creator and MrBeast crew member Kris Tyson has shared a visual comparison displaying the changes before and after she completed one year of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). Tyson started undergoing HRT in January 2023, although this wasn't made public until later in the year.

On December 22, 2023, Tyson took to her social media platforms to showcase her progress and highlight the noticeable differences in her appearance compared to the beginning of the year. She posted this:

"January vs December (the first photo is the night I took hrt)."

Despite frequently finding herself at the center of various debates, many of her fans, especially those from the LGBTQ community, have expressed their love and support for her. One said:

"You look so good. Literally last night was bombarded with so many nice replies from this one tweet of me and it’s so nice to be called pretty and stuff Fr. W progress homie."

Kris Tyson shares image comparison after a year's worth of progress, fans react

As mentioned, Kris Tyson, one of the most viral figures associated with the MrBeast crew, recently posted a comparison of her progress after a year of HRT. The streamer initially kept her therapy journey private, only disclosing it when a fan began to observe noticeable visual changes in her appearance.

In addition to the before-and-after image, the YouTuber shared a selfie of the first time she applied makeup in public. She wrote:

"First time I wore makeup in public was also in January."

Kris has also faced a considerable amount of criticism regarding her role as a husband and a father. However, a significant portion of it can be attributed to the toxic nature of the internet.

Overall, her latest post garnered a lot of supportive and encouraging comments. Here are some of the notable reactions:

