Fact Check: Did Katie Tyson say Kris Tyson's son "misses his dad"? Viral tweet debunked

YouTuber and content creator Kris Tyson, formerly known as Chris, gained significant attention after openly sharing her gender transition earlier this year (April 2023). Since then, numerous discussions have emerged about her, including a recent viral tweet speculating about her son's inability to recognize her now that she identifies as a woman.

The viral tweet was originally shared by Twitter user Qura (@Qurandale), who alleged that Kris's ex-wife Katie had mentioned their son (Tucker) asking about his father's whereabouts, suggesting that the son might be having difficulty identifying Kris due to the effects of hormone replacement therapy.

However, it’s worth noting that the tweet cannot be traced back to any credible source and is likely just speculation. For those wondering, the tweet read:

Qura @Qurandale Chris Tyson’s Ex wife says that their son misses his dad and that he constantly asks her what happened to him and where did he go. pic.twitter.com/L3ctvRP7c1

Viral tweet involving Kris Tyson's son is speculative

Kris Tyson has faced a lot of toxic comments from the online community, and this isn't the first time rumors have been spread about her. Earlier this year, there were speculations that she may have been removed from MrBeast's crew. However, both Kris and MrBeast promptly debunked this information.

However, as far as the original tweet is concerned, no credible sources have been able to confirm Katie's comments about their son's inability to recognize Kris Tyson. In fact, a community note was quickly added to the post debunking the claims. Here's what it said:

Community post on Twitter/X (Image via Twitter/X)

Here's Katie's Instagram post from a couple of days ago:

Katie, in fact, has been rather supportive of Kris's gender transition in the past. Even though there have been rumors of possible tension between the formerly married couple, Kris reassured that Katie had been very understanding of her decision. In a recent podcast, she said:

"She was supportive in her own way. We were both figuring it out. It’s wild to see the narrative where like ‘Oh okay, Katie is not supportive.” Cause like she helped me get to where I’m."

Additionally, Kris has recently disclosed that she has been spending significant time with her son, Tucker. She confirmed this when she wasn't present in Japan with the rest of the MrBeast crew (May 2023), which led to rumors about her possible expulsion.

However, she addressed this in a video, explaining that she has the freedom to travel with MrBeast whenever she chooses and return to spend time with her son as she wishes. The reason she wasn't seen in the pictures was that she had flown back to be with her son during that time:

"I pretty much told Jimmy, just because I want to spend time with Tucker (her son) nand he's traveling a lot, I'm just going to come and go as I please. I came to Japan, and I left when I pleased."

Although this statement is a couple of months old, it suggests that there haven't been any issues between Kris and her son concerning his ability to recognize his father due to her gender transition.

Kris Tyson's most recent appearance in a MrBeast video was in July, coinciding with his latest video. This continuity suggests that she holds a central role within his team.