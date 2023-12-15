"Super weird" - Kris Tyson and Keemstar clash on Twitter after latter challenges MrBeast crew member for a boxing match

Content creator and MrBeast crew member Kris Tyson (formerly known as Chris Tyson) went on X to criticize Daniel "Keemstar," the controversial content creator, following his apparent invitation to a boxing match. For those unfamiliar, Kris underwent hormone replacement therapy (HRT) earlier this year, sparking significant discussion within online communities.

Given the nature of the internet, several pages, including one initiated by Keemstar, have recently posted a troll-worthy tweet targeting Kris's newfound gender identity. Describing the entire situation, Kris said:

"Just because someone is trans doesn’t mean it’s okay to talk about their genitals? Just super weird. Hope this makes sense."

Kris hits back at trollers online (Image via X/@Kristyson_)

Why are Kris Tyson and Keemstar beefing online? Controversy explained

Kris Tyson has been a prominent figure in the content creation scene since publicly identifying as a woman. Unfortunately, she recently became the target of a troll post (shared by a Keemstar-run page). The post insinuated that she does not have the male genitalia anymore. Noticing the post, Kris swiftly responded by stating:

"How could I have lost them when y'all stay riding them so much?"

Kris claps back at the troll post (Image via @Kristyson_)

After the troll post, Kris Tyson shared another surprising update. She posted a screenshot revealing Keemstar, the controversial creator, reaching out to her through private messages to extend an invitation for a boxing match. Here's what he sent:

Kris reveals how Keemstar wanted her to fight in a boxing match (Image via X/@Kristyson_)

The conversation didn't quite conclude there, as Keemstar persisted, urging Kris Tyson to make her debut as an influencer boxer. Furthermore, he disclosed that the initial troll posts were created by one of his purported trans employees and not by him:

"You definitely need to be in a boxing event!!! Also my Transgender employee @OliviaGenoGG is making all these tweets / jokes."

Keemstar alleges the jokes were made by his employee (Image via X/@Keemstar)

What did the fans say?

Kris' responses received a lot of reactions from the online community. Here are some of them:

Kris' reply garners a hoard of reactions (Image via X/@Kristyson_)

Keemstar owns and runs an influencer boxing promotion company called Happy Punch Promotions. However, despite his persistent invitations, the MrBeast crew member seems unlikely to venture into the influencer boxing scene.