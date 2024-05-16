“He’s really not that smart” - SteveWillDoIt calls out Sneako during call with Bradley Martyn

IRL streamer and content creator Steve "SteveWillDoIt" isn't the biggest of fans of fellow streamer Nico "Sneako." Steve has previously shared his criticism of the Rumble streamer and this trend continued during his recent Live X call with fellow creator Bradley Martyn. Bradley, however, is a friend of Sneako and the two have collaborated on multiple occasions.

That said, Steve wasn't mincing his words. The creator went straight in for Sneako, alleging that he was faking his religion (Sneako had taken up Islam in 2023). Steve stated:

"He thinks he's smarter than people but he’s really not that smart, dude.”

"Most disingenuine, non-authentic guy" - SteveWillDoIt goes off on Sneako during recent X call

SteveWillDoIt's feud with Sneako is no secret. They have had clashes before, notably when Sneako claimed he turned down a $20 million gambling deal. Steve responded by reposting Sneako's claim, essentially calling him out on it:

"So cap no one offered you 20 million bro. Maybe 20 million over 50 years."

Steve calls out Sneako over his claims

SteveWillDoIt continued his rant even today (May 16, 2024) when he joined a call with Bradley Martyn, during which he made some controversial remarks about Sneako allegedly feigning being a Muslim. He said:

"He's fake. He's a fake Muslim. That is it and I know Muslims. I'm friends with them. He's a fake Muslim. I swear, I don't know why, I don't know if that's his only way to get people to like him or watch him, but he's the most disingenuine, non-authentic guy on the internet."

He continued his rant, even directing his words at Bradley Martyn, who recently filmed a podcast (Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk) episode with Sneako. Reacting to this, Steve said:

"Dude you're talking to a fake phoney guy Brad, and you know it. Bro, Brad knows he's fake. Brad, get the same energy. Bro, I'm talking to you guys like we're not even live right now, keep the same energy. You know he's a phoney."

Sneako isn't one to shy away from responding. The clip of SteveWillDoIt discussing Sneako was shared by one of Sneako's verified fan pages on X. This clip will probably make its way to Sneako's next stream. Fans will have to wait and see what he has to say about the rant.