SteveWillDoIt net worth: Fortune explored as YouTuber gifts 6ix9ine's BM a Birkin and offers to fund daughter's education

A former friend of rapper 6ix9ine, SteveWillDoIt, is offering to financially take care of his daughter. In a brand new video posted to X on Tuesday, April 30, social media star SteveWillDoIt flew the rapper's Baby Mama and daughter in a private jet and promised to give them $12,000 a month for a year.

The title of the video stated that SteveWillDoIt adopted 6ix9ine's daughter. Steve also gave 6ix9ine's BM a Berkin Bag and an additional $20,000 for her kid's education, along with some jewelry and a Rolex.

Stephen Deleonardis, professionally known as SteveWillDoIt, is an American social media star who became famous for posting videos of himself doing outrageous cannabis, drinking, and partying challenges. Meanwhile, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Steve has amassed a considerably large net worth of $5 million.

SteveWillDoIt commands a net worth of $5 million

Oviedo, Florida native Stephen Deleonardis, aka SteveWillDoIt, started in the business world at the young age of 18, selling custom T-shirts. However, Deleonardis became a household name in 2017 after posting a plethora of challenge videos of himself on Instagram.

SteveWillDoIt did it all: excessive drinking, cannabis, food, outrageous partying, and anything else that was requested of him by his ever-expanding fan base. In 2019, SteveWillDoIt shifted to YouTube, which only further grew his already large following.

Whether it be consuming 100 McDonald's chicken nuggets in one go, drinking a whole bottle of Vodka in 15 seconds, or taking in 4500 milligrams of THC, Steve was up for the challenge. The success of such similar videos led Steve to amass a massive subscriber count of over 4 and a half million.

In 2019, Steve joined NELK Entertainment, became part of the NELK boys, and has often gifted luxury cars, watches, and jewelry to its members. Steve also has a few other ventures aside from content creation. Steve and fellow NELK Boys Kyle Forgeard and Jesse Sebastiani launched a Nelk Boys clothing line.

Steve also has a hard seltzer brand called Happy Dad, which was launched by the NELK Boys in 2021. Despite his hard-partying lifestyle, Steve has also donated huge amounts to a plethora of charities, like the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project.

However, his official channel was banned from YouTube in 2022 after he allegedly violated the platform's guidelines. He now continues to post his content on X, Rumble, and Instagram.

SteveWillDoIt puts 6ix9ine's BM and daughter on the payroll

SteveWillDoIt's latest video was outrageously titled "I Adopted 6ix9ines Daughter!!!" and featured the content creator meeting up with the Gooba rapper's Baby, Mama Sara Molina, and daughter Saraiyah. The content creator flew both of them on a private jet from New York to Miami.

SteveWillDoIt explained how he and 6ix9ine used to be best friends before everything turned sour. He allegedly got the rapper a $5 million deal to stream one hour of video games for a week, however, the rapper failed to follow through. Due to the rapper's negligence, Steve now has to pay $171,000 every month.

Steve talked about how the rapper did not take care of his BM and daughter and promised that he was going to step up and do it like a "real man." According to Steve, Saraiyah has been showering in cold water for the last few weeks. SteveWillDoIt said in the video:

"I'm going to take care of your (6ix9ine's) daughter. You're a deadbeat dad, and quite frankly you just suck."

When the content creator saw Saraiyah, he remarked:

"It looks just like him."

After handing Saraiyah a big waddle of cash, Steve revealed that he was going to put 6ix9ine's daughter on a $12,000/month payroll for a whole year.

Steve said it made him sad when he learned that the kid did not have hot water in the last six weeks. He criticized 6ix9ine for allegedly handing out cash to other women while ignoring his daughter.

Sara and Saraiyah were also given a signing bonus of $20,000, and an additional $20,000 was going to be wired to them for Saraiyah's education. An emotional Sara received a brand new Berkin bag, and Saraiyah was given a Rolex as well as the opportunity to pick out any jewelry she wanted from a big box of jewelry.