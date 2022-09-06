"He's a sore loser": Jidion calls out Joe Weller on Jake Lucky's interview, challenges Brit to boxing match

After KSI's August 27 fight card, Jidion had already called out Joe Weller for a fight via Twitter. The post went viral as JJ and Logan Paul got involved, teasing a possible Prime Squad boxing event at the start of next year.

American YouTuber Jidion Adams, signed with Prime Squad, doubled down on his initial challenge and called out Weller in an interview with esports personality Jake Lucky.

As different challenges flew in after KSI's matches, Joe Weller notably did not respond. When Jake Lucky brought up the topic, Adams seemed to be hell-bent on getting a response as he bad-mouthed the Brit, calling him, among many things, a sore loser.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Jidion has challenged Joe Weller to a creator boxing match and he gave me his message for him Jidion has challenged Joe Weller to a creator boxing match and he gave me his message for him https://t.co/KY6Ud3v3gz

Claiming that he did not like Weller's attitude towards JJ, he explained:

"He's a bi**h, you know? Talking mad shi*. Talking smack about JJ, even though they invited him to be on the announcing team."

He added that Joe Weller had snubbed them entirely and did not show up. Finding it incredibly unprofessional, he continued:

"Not showing up. Not being professional. Talking smack. You know, he's like a sore loser."

"I was born out the womb a fighter": Jidion brags about fighting prowess after bad-mouthing Joe Weller

Recently making headlines for his accusations of racism and se*ism against Twitch, Adams took the tone of bravado used by MMA before fights to describe his training routine. 0ot before answering why exactly he wants to take the ring.

The American YouTuber said that he wants to shut Joe Weller up with his fists:

"I felt like the best medicine for someone is to give them a little right and left hook, you know? Right and left hook shuts everybody up when they're talking too much."

To that end, Jake Lucky asked him if he was training for the possible fight. Bragging about his fighting skills, the streamer and content creator explained that he doesn't need to train because he was a born fighter:

"Bro, when you're a natural athlete like me, you don't need to train. I was born out the womb a fighter."

A Jidion tweet from August (Image via Twitter/Jidion)

Seemingly going a little too far with the claims, Jidion continued his speech by saying he was born a fully grown man:

"I was actually born out the womb, 6'10", 280 pounds pure muscle. But you know, a fetus being that massive, they had to take away my muscle gain. But I still retained all the power, so I'm actually a force to be reckoned with."

Twitter reactions

Docx2 @docx2gamer @JakeSucky Hope this happens, that fight would be so interesting🤣 @JakeSucky Hope this happens, that fight would be so interesting🤣

The Don @damialukotm @JakeSucky I’m sorry but I can never take twitch dudes seriously…especially when they tryna box like bruhhhhh🤣🤣 @JakeSucky I’m sorry but I can never take twitch dudes seriously…especially when they tryna box like bruhhhhh🤣🤣😭

His fans were understandably stoked about their favorite streamer. But Joe Weller has not been in a ring for a public boxing match since his fight with KSI in 2017.

With the YouTuber still not responding to Adams, the initial buzz around the news seems to be dying.

