"He was serious when he said he's addicted" - Fans left amused by Tyler1 breaking 1,200 rating on Chess.com

Twitch streamer and League of Legends enthusiast Tyler Steinkamp, known as Tyler1, has recently embarked on an impressive chess journey. Introduced to the game in August during Pogchamps 5 (an amateur tournament hosted by Twitch and Chess.com), he has since achieved an astonishing 1,200 (rapid mode) rating on Chess.com.

What's even more remarkable is that this streamer has diligently dedicated himself to playing chess every single day. He has completed 3,000 games and tackled over 7,000 puzzles in just over two months. Reacting to his Chess.com rampage, members of the streaming community said:

"He was serious when he said he's addicted"

Tyler1 breezes past 1,200 rating on Chess.com, ranks among top 9% of players

The League of Legends player and bodybuilder has powered his way to an impressive 1,200 Rapid rating on the well-known chess-playing platform Chess.com. Over the past two months or so, he has become deeply engrossed, one could even say obsessed, with the game.

Remarkably, it was only on September 12 that he attained a 1,000 Rapid rating on the website, meaning he has made significant progress, gaining an additional 200 points in just over three weeks.

In addition to his impressive rapid rating, Tyler1 has also achieved an impressive 2,485 rating in puzzles, an incredible feat. Furthermore, he has attained a solid 1,005 rating in Blitz games, which typically encompass matches ranging from three to ten minutes.

In his latest stream on his secondary channel, SpectateTyler1, he played an impressive 11-hour marathon, demonstrating his dedication to the game. He also revealed that he ranks among the website's top 9% of players.

Fans react to the streamer's Chess.com run

Fans were amazed by his consistent progress on the website. While some believe he may soon face more experienced opponents, others argue that deep chess theory might not be necessary for his success. Here are some of the notable comments on r/LivestreamFail:

It's unclear how long Tyler1 will continue his Chess rampage. While he has expressed a desire to reach a 2,000 Rapid rating, achieving this goal demands immense chess study. Whether or when he returns to his regular League of Legends streams remains to be seen.