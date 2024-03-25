"He stuck his hand up my shirt" - Twitch streamer Caitibugzz accuses GeorgeNotFound of sexual assault in response to his recent address

Twitch streamer Caiti, also known as "Caitibugzz," made her return to streaming after a hiatus following the revelation of shocking allegations involving Minecraft streamer George "GeorgeNotFound." For those unaware, in early March, Caiti went live and disclosed that George had allegedly touched and groped her without consent while she was intoxicated in a hotel room back in 2023.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Since then, there have been significant developments in the story, with GeorgeNotFound responding and asserting that he was unaware of Caiti's age at the time of the incident. Yesterday, on March 24, Caiti went live once again and reiterated her stance on the situation, clearly categorizing it as "sexual assault." She added:

"He stuck his hand up my shirt."

Expand Tweet

"It is f**king sexual assault" - Caitibugzz reaffirms her allegations against GeorgeNotFound

The controversial story involving Caitibugzz and GeorgeNotFound has sparked a significant amount of buzz. Reactions from the internet have been mixed, with some suggesting that the accusations may have been blown out of proportion.

Caitibugzz, naturally responding to the community's mixed reactions, further emphasized her strong stance against George. She said:

"The one biggest thing that I wanna clear up - it is f**king sexual assault, okay? I'm not gonna apologize and say that it isn't sexual assault, that I'm not a sexual assault victim. The touching, that he has admitted to many times, that he admitted to not asking or getting my consent before he did, he felt up my t*ts on a couch, with other people there."

(Timestamp: 00:05:20)

She continued:

"He stuck his hand up my shirt, under my bra, felt up, fondled, whatever you wanna say, he felt up my t*ts. Unwanted sexual touch is literally in the definition of sexual assault. It's f**king sexual assault and I'm never gonna apologize for saying it is."

She also addressed those in the community that accused her in turn of fabricating her story. She said:

"He can sit there and confirm that he did it and I'm still sitting here, getting called a liar. Getting called a fake victim. Getting called a sl*t and a prude at the same time and quite frankly it's f**king ridiculous. I'm not gonna stand down. Luckily I'm not scared to say it anymore. That's it. It's sexual assault."

She briefly recounted the story, of how George had asked her if she was ticklish before allegedly touching her:

"He didn't ask if I wanted it, but somehow he had enough energy to ask the question, 'Are you ticklish?' to which I responded with 'no' and that's what led to him feeling up my t*ts."

As mentioned earlier, there have been mixed reactions to Caitibugzz's allegations against GeorgeNotFound; the main concern being the revelation of details such as him allegedly fondling her breasts, which she disclosed during her latest stream. Further developments in the story should emerge in due course.