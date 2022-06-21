"Genuinely speechless": Head of TSM India calls out GodLike for signing BGMI pro Shadow without consulting them

Amid controversy over BGMI player Shadow's move to GodLike Esports, the head of TSM India has spoken up about the Indian esports scene. Describing the situation as "wild," he took to Twitter to clarify that GodLike had not consulted TSM about the player in question, therefore rendering his move null and void.
Twitter was abuzz with activity as people on either side of the argument started battling it out in the comments. The director of Mobile TSM also commented that this sets a bad precedence for Indian esports.
TSM Heads call out GodLike for allegedly poaching Shadow
As the online war waged on, TSM India head FTX Dunc clarified that his comments about the Esports scene were not to stereotype the region but to point out the gross injustice done to his org.
GodLike coach Abhijeet Andhare took to Twitter, claiming that TSM has not started any legal action against anyone, indicating that there has been no foul play.
TSM mobile Director Jeff Chau, however, tweeted out a screenshot of Andhare's DM saying he is just a coach who has no authority over any management and therefore should not lecture anyone about the legality of the affair.
Many fans of the BGMI player have been raising their voices in support after he alleged that TSM was harassing and exploiting him. Addressing the issue on Instagram, Shadow posted that he will need the continued support of his fans in the future as well.
Director Chau recently tweeted out his DMs in an attempt to dispel the allegations.
It appears that TSM was willing to loan out the BGMI IGL to anyone interested, throwing the ball back into GodLike's court. Chau tweeted out saying he felt for Shadow.
After such public statements, both organisations had to publicly denounce allegations levied against each one. TSM India posted on Instagram saying that all allegations of harassment against the collective were false. They also reiterated what they called "standard practice" in the industry.
This implies that any player trying to leave an org for another must negotiate with the former and any contract must be approved by the same.
GodLike replied with a statement of their own, denouncing the allegations.
Social media reacts to TSM callout
The controversy has prompted various personalities and users from around the globe to give their two cents on the topic.
Some supported Shadow's allegations about the treatment levied onto him by TSM.
Many, however, felt that this did not bode well for Indian esports, and GodLike has bismirched the country's name.
Considering the events so far, it seems that TSM will take legal action against GodLike. Public allegations have a tendency to become breeding grounds of toxic behaviour online, and both organisations will hope to avoid further scandals, especially when the career of a player like BGMI pro Shadow hangs in the balance.