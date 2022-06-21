"Genuinely speechless": Head of TSM India calls out GodLike for signing BGMI pro Shadow without consulting them

Amid controversy over BGMI player Shadow's move to GodLike Esports, the head of TSM India has spoken up about the Indian esports scene. Describing the situation as "wild," he took to Twitter to clarify that GodLike had not consulted TSM about the player in question, therefore rendering his move null and void.

TSM FTX DUNC @followdunc You want to know how WILD esports is in India right now? A team just announced a new player for their BGMI (PUBG Mobile) starting roster, that is still contracted to TSM, without talking to TSM.

Genuinely speechless 🤣





Twitter was abuzz with activity as people on either side of the argument started battling it out in the comments. The director of Mobile TSM also commented that this sets a bad precedence for Indian esports.





Krafton India Esports has not responded for over a week regarding this issue when TSM India reached out



Why hasn't Krafton India gotten back to us? @followdunc Agree, sets a bad example for India esportsKrafton India Esports has not responded for over a week regarding this issue when TSM India reached outWhy hasn't Krafton India gotten back to us?

TSM Heads call out GodLike for allegedly poaching Shadow

As the online war waged on, TSM India head FTX Dunc clarified that his comments about the Esports scene were not to stereotype the region but to point out the gross injustice done to his org.





We'll be taking action and hope this never happens again 🤍



I've been inundated by messages since this tweet. I ofc didn't mean to generalise all of India. The region has some incredible orgs and players and i'm really happy to see the Indian esports scene growing. We'll be taking action and hope this never happens again 🤍

GodLike coach Abhijeet Andhare took to Twitter, claiming that TSM has not started any legal action against anyone, indicating that there has been no foul play.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official You want to know how childish esports is in india right now? A organisation is crying all over the internet instead of taking proper legal recourse. You want to know how childish esports is in india right now? A organisation is crying all over the internet instead of taking proper legal recourse.

TSM mobile Director Jeff Chau, however, tweeted out a screenshot of Andhare's DM saying he is just a coach who has no authority over any management and therefore should not lecture anyone about the legality of the affair.





Apparently, you are just a coach with no power or authority at GodLike 🥹 @GHATAK_official Ghatak, who made this decision at GodLike, I would like to know who the decision maker is and who is responsible so TSM can name that person when we take action

Many fans of the BGMI player have been raising their voices in support after he alleged that TSM was harassing and exploiting him. Addressing the issue on Instagram, Shadow posted that he will need the continued support of his fans in the future as well.

Director Chau recently tweeted out his DMs in an attempt to dispel the allegations.





June 6: TSM & Shadow 🤝, ok to post looking for team, Shadow even says: “if any offers come I will let you guys know then?”



Shadow then connects w/ a certain org and pushes to be released for free…



To India Gaming Community:June 6: TSM & Shadow 🤝, ok to post looking for team, Shadow even says: "if any offers come I will let you guys know then?"

Shadow then connects w/ a certain org and pushes to be released for free…

Offered FREE loan agreement so Shadow can play

It appears that TSM was willing to loan out the BGMI IGL to anyone interested, throwing the ball back into GodLike's court. Chau tweeted out saying he felt for Shadow.





Poaching/tampering is a dangerous and dishonest practice—it harms players, orgs, and turns good fans on each other



Feel bad for Shadow as it seems he is being used…? He just wants to play LAN

Poaching/tampering is a dangerous and dishonest practice—it harms players, orgs, and turns good fans on each other

Also, adults know that public relations is an integral part of legal strategy 🫡

After such public statements, both organisations had to publicly denounce allegations levied against each one. TSM India posted on Instagram saying that all allegations of harassment against the collective were false. They also reiterated what they called "standard practice" in the industry.

This implies that any player trying to leave an org for another must negotiate with the former and any contract must be approved by the same.

GodLike replied with a statement of their own, denouncing the allegations.

Social media reacts to TSM callout

The controversy has prompted various personalities and users from around the globe to give their two cents on the topic.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky In some insane news, TSM has called out a PUBG Mobile team known as Godlike, for "signing" one of their pro players "Shadow". The problem is, they signed him without ever talking to or consulting with TSM about it... In some insane news, TSM has called out a PUBG Mobile team known as Godlike, for "signing" one of their pro players "Shadow". The problem is, they signed him without ever talking to or consulting with TSM about it... https://t.co/SuGw07Ry51

Some supported Shadow's allegations about the treatment levied onto him by TSM.

Shank5 Gaming @Shank5G @followdunc Sir The Player Has Already Emailed The Termination Letter.I Don't Know It's True Or Not Who Is Wrong Or Who Is Right.but Agree With One Point That Things Should Be Professional.TSM Has Socialised The Whole Matter.Your Own TSM Armin Has Already Taken The Name Of The Org On Insta @followdunc Sir The Player Has Already Emailed The Termination Letter.I Don't Know It's True Or Not Who Is Wrong Or Who Is Right.but Agree With One Point That Things Should Be Professional.TSM Has Socialised The Whole Matter.Your Own TSM Armin Has Already Taken The Name Of The Org On Insta

Manthan K @Manthank_89 @followdunc You know how wild esports is in india right now? Tsm benched igl just after they failed to qualify for a tournament, and that team had just won a lan before! Is igl only responsible for team’ performance? Godlike sticks with same lineup even in worst, tsm dont deserve such player @followdunc You know how wild esports is in india right now? Tsm benched igl just after they failed to qualify for a tournament, and that team had just won a lan before! Is igl only responsible for team’ performance? Godlike sticks with same lineup even in worst, tsm dont deserve such player

Many, however, felt that this did not bode well for Indian esports, and GodLike has bismirched the country's name.

Sayef @I_M_SAYEF @followdunc Lack of professionalism from one the best team in India Godlike Esports.The whole ecosystem has been affected. Surely a dark spot in IGC.. Please make sure the matter is solved legally. @followdunc Lack of professionalism from one the best team in India Godlike Esports.The whole ecosystem has been affected. Surely a dark spot in IGC.. Please make sure the matter is solved legally.



Best suggestion (Go legal).Let them face the court. @followdunc Incidents like this stop foreign orgs to come to India.Best suggestion (Go legal).Let them face the court. @followdunc Incidents like this stop foreign orgs to come to India.Best suggestion (Go legal).Let them face the court. https://t.co/KB3ZjzdBrU

Abhijat Paul @PaulAbhijat @followdunc So Godlike have finally gone International... By creating controversies . Shadow playing the victim card gives me the same vibe as Viru when they broke Team Xspark . Anyways this isn't gonna last long . I'm sure TSM would take legal action . @followdunc So Godlike have finally gone International... By creating controversies . Shadow playing the victim card gives me the same vibe as Viru when they broke Team Xspark . Anyways this isn't gonna last long . I'm sure TSM would take legal action .



@followdunc @followdunc I am really sorry on behalf of my region, we are still trying to get there and compete, but that is very shocking to hear and pls don't generalise it for whole INDIA . We have to go much more in eSports. @followdunc I am really sorry on behalf of my region, we are still trying to get there and compete, but that is very shocking to hear and pls don't generalise it for whole INDIA . We have to go much more in eSports.@followdunc

Considering the events so far, it seems that TSM will take legal action against GodLike. Public allegations have a tendency to become breeding grounds of toxic behaviour online, and both organisations will hope to avoid further scandals, especially when the career of a player like BGMI pro Shadow hangs in the balance.

