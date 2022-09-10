"Health is wealth" - Alex Wassabi and KSI beef on Twitter, the latter claims Alex ghosted him

The beef between Alex Wassabi and JJ "KSI" has been going on for years. However, recent events have caused their feud to heat up. For context, Alex was lined up to fight JJ in last month's Misfits Boxing event. However, the former pulled out of the match after incurring a concussion. The British YouTuber has since taken it as an opportunity to belittle the American for withdrawing at the last minute.

Their feud registered another chapter, with JJ calling out the 32-year-old influencer for being scared and pulling out of the fight. Although Alex has largely been non-responsive to this point, he decided to reply by tweeting:

"Health is wealth."

Alex replies to JJ's jibes (Image via Alex Wassabi Twitter)

KSI calls Alex Wassabi the "C" word in their latest online feud

It is no secret that the two YouTubers have shared a long-lasting animosity between themselves. Their rivalry, although dormant for years, gave rise when Alex defeated Deji and derided the Sidemen member for not being more supportive towards his brother.

Since then, both JJ and Alex have decided to end their feud by taking it to the ring. Unfortunately for the duo, Alex was injured at the last moment. JJ, however, feels that the injury was merely a ploy to escape a possible drubbing.

A disgruntled JJ took to Twitter to vent out:

JJ clearly unhappy (Image via KSI Twitter)

Alex's reply was also met with a stern response. It appeared that JJ was in no mood to fool around. Many influencers have criticized the Englishman for selecting weaker opponents as a replacement for Alex. His response was concise:

JJ's reply was stern (Image via KSI Twitter)

Alex has also responded to JJ's latest tweet. He added:

With JJ teasing a possible "Prime Squad" card in January, it remains to be seen if Alex Wassabi will throw his hat into the mix.

Fans reaction to the battle of wits

Fans flocked under the thread to share their reactions as well. Since their fight was among the most anticipated, not being able to see it resulted in a lot of disappointment. Here are some of the replies that were shared under Alex's tweet:

Mo Syed @MoSyed110 @AlexWassabi I wish I had same power as George to Ratio you… @AlexWassabi I wish I had same power as George to Ratio you…

Boba Fett @BobaFettA0050 @AlexWassabi “Health is wealth” also eats candy and works out while having this “concussion” with 0 proof from any doctors, just say you were scared lmao @AlexWassabi “Health is wealth” also eats candy and works out while having this “concussion” with 0 proof from any doctors, just say you were scared lmao

Elchapo @Elchapo996 @AlexWassabi You pipe up 2 weeks after the fight Lmao, just admit you never really wanted it @AlexWassabi You pipe up 2 weeks after the fight Lmao, just admit you never really wanted it

PiggyWise @Wisepig23 @AlexWassabi Mate you legit got in the gym not even 2 weeks after your concussion you were paid off @AlexWassabi Mate you legit got in the gym not even 2 weeks after your concussion you were paid off

Ryan summerskill @SummerskillRyan @AlexWassabi Still faked an injury to not fight tho eh @AlexWassabi Still faked an injury to not fight tho eh

hazem finally got 38.SPECIAL @BVF_999



Eats candy

And goes to the gym with friends while having said "concussion" @AlexWassabi I have a concussionEats candyAnd goes to the gym with friends while having said "concussion" @AlexWassabi I have a concussion Eats candy And goes to the gym with friends while having said "concussion"

It is unclear if the pair will ever get to test their skills against each other in a boxing ring. The possibility of a reconciliation appears distant, according to many fans.

KSI's "Prime Squad" announcement was met with a lot of likes and shares with American content creators Logan Paul and JiDion volunteering to participate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman