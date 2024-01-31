"Hilarious example of streamer hypocrisy if she signed to Kick" - Fans react as Stake-backed platform fires shots at Pokimane's viral cryptic tweet

The Stake-backed livestreaming platform, Kick, has responded to Imane "Pokimane's" recent tweet. For those unaware, the internet star posted a cryptic message on January 31, 2024, stating that the era on Twitch is coming to an "end." She attached a screenshot of the platform's official mobile application and wrote:

"The end of an era. Twitch has been my home for a decade. But it's time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among Us days."

As the Moroccan-Canadian personality's tweet attracted millions of views, Kick fired shots at the streamer by sharing an image indicating that they had signed Pokimane's controversial cookie brand - Myna Snacks.

With hundreds of community members chiming in, X user @Khryn_Tzu commented:

"This would be the most hilarious example of streamer hypocrisy ever if she signed to Kick after crying about gambling streamers the other day. Lol."

Expand Tweet

"She's not signing to Kick!" - Netizens react to the Stake-backed platform's response to Pokimane's cryptic post

X user @Khryn_Tzu's comment on Kick's response to the internet star's cryptic tweet (Image via Kick Streaming/X)

Pokimane, the 27-year-old internet sensation, has cemented herself as one of the most influential and renowned personalities in the content creation sphere. She has been broadcasting on Twitch since 2013 and has become the first female streamer to amass over nine million followers.

She is also known for being an outspoken figure who is not afraid to express her opinions. Last year, she was embroiled in a massive controversy after stating that "Kick uses Twitch's services."

Expand Tweet

After the drama was resolved, Kick co-founder Ed Craven expressed a desire to sign the OfflineTV (OTV) founder to the platform. This piqued Pokimane's interest, and she claimed that joining the Twitch competitor would be the "biggest plot twist in all streamer signings."

Here's what she said during a livestream on June 27, 2023:

"I will also have a good laugh at the idea, that like... me signing with Kick would be, like, the biggest plot twist in all streamer signings. And, the idea of that is kind of interesting."

The topic was once again brought up on January 31, 2024, after Pokimane seemingly indicated her departure from Twitch. As mentioned earlier, Kick took the opportunity and fired shots by bringing up the Myna Snacks controversy.

Over 207 fans have commented on the social media post, with X user @scubaryan_ stating:

Expand Tweet

Another viewer speculated that the Los Angeles-based personality could possibly switch platforms to YouTube:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, X user @JarretNoDegree remarked:

"Lmao, y'all trolling! She's not signing to Kick!"

Expand Tweet

Some of the more notable comments were along these lines:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Readers should note that Pokimane posted an update on Instagram earlier today (January 31, 2024), stating that she would provide details about the cryptic post in an upcoming episode of her Don't Tell Anyone podcast.