Hip-hop personality DJ Akademiks was banned from Twitch on the morning of April 3. This is the Off the Record podcast host's third ban from the platform. As of now, there are scarce details on Akademik's ban. Neither the reason for the ban nor the duration has been made public at the time of writing. There also isn't a clear recent event that would have resulted in him receiving a ban. The social media personality is yet to publicly comment on the Twitch suspension.

DJ Akademiks banned on Twitch

Akademiks is a YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and podcast host who made a name for himself with his coverage and commentary on the news surrounding the hip-hop music genre. He has over 2.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, as well as nearly 500,000 followers on Twitch.

The controversial media personality received a ban on his Twitch channel on April 3, his third suspension from the platform. One of his previous suspensions from Twitch came in 2020 when he went on a series of tirades involving numerous public figures, including Drake, Meek Mill, Freddy Gibbs, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen.

It is believed his sexist remarks against Teigan are what got him banned from Twitch in that instance. These comments were the same reason he was suspended from Complex, the media company that hosted his previous morning show, "Everyday Struggle".

I Speak For The Streets @marl0stanfield_ If Fab vs Jada battle wasn’t on the same night, Akademiks would of broke the internet. On top of sending shots at Freddie Gibbs, Meek Mill, Ben Baller and Drake he also had some heat for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend If Fab vs Jada battle wasn’t on the same night, Akademiks would of broke the internet. On top of sending shots at Freddie Gibbs, Meek Mill, Ben Baller and Drake he also had some heat for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 😂😂😂 https://t.co/oeiDVbHZvC

In regards to his most recent ban, there is currently very little information to glean from. At the time of writing, no specific reason has been given for the ban and the duration is currently unknown. DJ Akademiks is yet to publicly comment on the ban.

Some fans had a theory that DJ Akademiks was banned for livestreaming the Dreamville Music Festival that took place the night before. Although livestreaming a hip-hop music festival without permission would certainly be cause for suspension, other fans quickly noted that Dreamville has a deal with Twitch's parent company, Amazon. Since the music festival was livestreamed by numerous streamers, it is unlikely that Akademiks would be the only one to be banned.

𝐄𝐥𝐢♛ @elimerced @StreamerBans @Akademiks It can’t because of the festival Amazon has a partnership with twitch and dreamville as well you could stream the festival other streamers we’re doing it @StreamerBans @Akademiks It can’t because of the festival Amazon has a partnership with twitch and dreamville as well you could stream the festival other streamers we’re doing it

Another theory had to do with a news story he covered on his stream, involving a man who shot and killed home invaders in self-defense. He shared a photo taken by the man at the scene, which still had blood covering the floors. This would also be considered a violation of Twitch's Terms of Service.

Whatever the case may be, DJ Akademiks has received a temporary ban from the streaming platform and will likely be able to livestream again in the near future.

