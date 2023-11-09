"Holy f*ck!": Asmongold gets excited for GTA 6, reveals he has never finished a Grand Theft Auto game before

Like the entire gaming world, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" was very excited when he heard the news that a GTA 6 trailer would officially drop next month. While talking about it on his alternate Twitch channel zackrawrr, he dropped a bombshell on his fans and claimed to have never finished any Grand Theft Auto game in his life.

This revelation shocked many of his viewers, and Asmongold later clarified that it was all because of his mother, who wanted him to stay away from the franchise. Despite never having finished a single title in the series, the streamer was quite excited after reading the viral post from Rockstar Games:

"So there it is, we are getting Grand Theft Auto 6, holy f*ck man! I am pretty excited, man. I have never played Grand Theft Auto game all the way, I have only played a little bit of one of them and that was it."

He also talked about potentially playing through GTA 5 before its successor arrives, saying:

"I think Grand Theft Auto 6, maybe I'll play five leading up to this. But I have never actually played one of the games."

"I know it sounds crazy": After reading GTA 6 trailer news, Asmongold explains why he has never played a Grand Theft Auto game

The release of the tentative date for GTA 6's trailer has sent shockwaves throughout the gaming community, with popular streamers from across the board reacting to the news. Asmongold, who was very excited himself, revealed that he had never finished a game in the franchise before because of his mother:

"I know it sounds crazy! My mom never wanted me to play them, because you know, Grand Theft Auto, right? That was the Enemy No. 1 in the 2000s for suburban moms. It was GTA, Pokemon, and Marilyn Manson. So anyway this is a game that I didn't really ever play."

Regardless, he assured his viewers that he is looking forward to playing GTA 6 when it comes out to see what the craze around Grand Theft Auto is all about:

"I had friends who have also played it, but um, personally I do want to try it out and see what it's like."

After reading a bunch of comments from viewers talking about their experiences with their parents about playing GTA games, Asmongold noted how the perception has changed:

"There were a lot of people who thought that if you played those games then they would f*ck with your heads, or you would be like a bad person or something like that because of school shooters and sh*t. But now people are past that, I mean for the most part."

Timestamp 0:11:24

He also pointed out that the trailer announcement by Rockstar Games had received almost a million likes in four hours and how almost everybody online is talking about it:

"It's kind of astonishing to me that this tweet has a million likes, man. It has 70 million views, it happened four hours ago. Like everybody knows about this. This is going to be nuts."

Here are a few viewers' reactions to Asmongold talking about GTA 6. It is clear that most of them are very excited for the trailer to drop.

Viewer's reactions (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

For more news, leaks, and updates about perhaps the most anticipated game trailer of this decade, check out our GTA 6 section.