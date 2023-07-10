"Holy s**t!" - German Twitch streamer flees in fear after getting attacked by a Paris local during an IRL stream

A German Twitch streamer, Sebastian "EinSebastian," was recently attacked while live streaming in Paris in broad daylight. Presently, he is in the city following his participation in the recently concluded TwitchCon 2023 (July 8-9). In the clip, the streamer can be observed laughing at something and then pointing (coincidentally) the camera toward a couple of pedestrians.

One of the individuals in the footage seemingly became upset, assuming that the streamer was laughing at him, and approached him aggressively. At this point, the live stream cuts off. Moments later, however, the streamer was seen running away from the scene while exclaiming:

"It's deleted, it's deleted, okay. It's deleted. Holy s**t!"

German Twitch streamer attacked in Paris, streaming community reacts

Paris has gained significant media attention recently due to ongoing riots and a turbulent political landscape marked by violence. Despite the rough situation, the city was the host of the latest TwitchCon 2023 event. The organizers assured attendees that the event location was at a safe distance from the epicenter of the violence.

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for streamers to encounter unexpected and volatile attacks, even during daytime hours. A similar incident appeared to have taken place in EinSebastian's stream.

Although the actual confrontation was not captured on camera, the streamer's startled reaction and the aggressive behavior of the local man approaching him strongly suggest that there was a potential attempt to attack him. Fortunately, the Twitch streamer was not hurt.

The clip was quickly shared across the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered many reactions. Some were critical of the city for not being the safest in Europe. Here are some of the notable reactions:

This incident is not an isolated occurrence where a streamer faced such a situation, especially in Paris. Just last week, a well-known Norwegian Twitch streamer Knut was confronted by a local man carrying a knife. Fortunately, the streamer defused the situation and safely left the scene.

On another occasion, a Russian Twitch streamer named di_rubens faced an attack by a group of men in Madrid while streaming in the streets. The assailants attempted to forcibly drop the streaming device out of her hands, demonstrating the hostile nature of the encounter.

