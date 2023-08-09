The second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.2 brings with it several new events and the 5-star character - Kafka. Players will find it in their best interest to earn their Stellar Jades soon to roll for this character before the banner expires. Thankfully, it seems that developer HoYoverse has stealthily released a new redemption code that hands out a total of 50 Stellar Jades for all players.

Curious readers can learn more about this code and how to redeem it in this article.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 redemption code offers 50 Stellar Jade

The redemption code's contents, delivered to the in-game mailbox (Image via HoYoverse)

The redemption code in question is 8B64E57RPP3P and can be redeemed by all players during the course of Honkai Star Rail 1.2. The contents of the code include:

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

It should be noted that codes are usually time-limited and expire after a few days. As such, players must make haste when redeeming this code.

The 50 extra Stellar Jade should help players looking to get the brand-new 5-star character, Kafka.

How to redeem the code in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Redeeming the code via the external website (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two methods to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail:

Directly in-game : This method will require players to log in to the game and access the Pause/Phone menu. From here, click on the “...” button to bring up the Redemption Code prompt. Paste your code into the box and hit Confirm to continue.

: This method will require players to log in to the game and access the Pause/Phone menu. From here, click on the “...” button to bring up the Redemption Code prompt. Paste your code into the box and hit Confirm to continue. Via an external website: Players will need to head to the URL https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift for this method. From here, log in to your HoYoverse ID and select the appropriate Server. Confirm your character ID and enter the code into the Redemption Code box. Hit the Redeem button to continue.

Either method will redeem the code and deliver its contents to your in-game mailbox. Each code can be redeemed once per account, irrespective of platform or method.