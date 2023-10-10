Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Brilliant Fixation Warp Event: New 5-star Light Cone, duration, and more

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 update is some days away from release. The upcoming version features two new playable 5-star characters and one new 4-star unit. In the first phase of Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream, Jingliu and her signature Light Cone banner will be available to players. HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail’s developer, recently shared the details about Jingliu’s signature Light Cone’s limited-time banner in a tweet.

This article covers everything about Jingliu’s Light Cone banner, duration, and more.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 Brilliant Fixation Warp Event banner details

As mentioned in the post above, Jingliu’s signature Light Cone banner will feature three 4-star Light Cones with a drop-rate boost. The banner is expected to launch alongside her limited-time banner after the Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 goes live and will expire on October 27, 2023, at 11:59 am (server time).

All four Light Cones in this banner with a drop rate boost are:

I Shall Be My Own Sword

This 5-star is Jingliu’s signature light cone in Honkai Star Rail. It can be equipped on any character following the Path of Destruction. The ability of the Light Cone is "With This Evening Jade" and has the following effect:

Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 32%. When an ally (excluding the wearer) loses HP or gets attacked, the wearer gains a stack of Eclipse, up to a max of 3 stacks. Each stack of Eclipse increases the DMG of the wearer’s next attack by 24%. When 3 stacks are reached, additionally enables that attack to ignore 20% of the enemy’s DEF. After the wearer uses an attack, the effect will disappear.

Memories of the Past

Memories of the Past Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

This 4-star Light Cone can be equipped by characters treading on the Path of Harmony. The ability of this Light Cone called “Old Photo” increases the efficiency of the wearer’s Break Effect and regenerates energy whenever the wearer attacks an enemy.

Make the World Clamor

Make the World Clamor Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Only characters treading on the Path of Erudition can make use of this 4-star Light Cone. The Light Cone’s ability, “The Power of Sound,” regenerates energy upon entering a battle and increases ultimate damage.

Eyes of the Prey

Eyes of the Prey Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

This 4-star Light Cone can be used by characters following the Path of Nihility in the game. It is the final 4-star Light Cone of the Brilliant Fixation Event Warp banner. The ability “Self-Confidence” boosts the user’s Effect Hit Rate and DoT (Damage over Time).

For more Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.