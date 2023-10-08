Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Companion Mission detailed

Honkai Star Rail publisher HoYoverse announced the details of the Companion Mission in a recent X (formerly Twitter) tweet. The quests will be released alongside the upcoming Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4, which will be going live on October 11, 2023. For the players wondering what the prerequisite conditions of the Companion Mission are, they have come to the right place.

This article discusses the upcoming Companion Mission in detail, giving you all the necessary informations.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4 Companion Mission detailed

The upcoming Companion Mission in Version 1.4 Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream will likely feature the upcoming five-star character Jingliu. The quest will be available as soon as Version 1.4 goes live.

To unlock the quest, players will need to reach Trailblaze Level 34 and complete the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu - Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead.” After completing the Companion Mission, the players will be rewarded with Credits, Stellar Jades, Character EXP materials, Light Cone EXP materials, Trailblaze EXP, and Lifeless Blade.

The Companion Mission “Clouds Leave No Trace” will become permanently available after the Version 1.4 update; hence, trailblazers won’t miss anything if they do not play the game at the time of the version’s release.

Players should also keep in mind that after completing the Companion Mission, some characters who have acquired Visitor Verification may temporarily not be able to visit the Astral Express and send Messages.

Additionally, players will be rewarded via some other in-game methods if they have acquired the character but haven’t obtained the Message reward and Visitor Verification Dialogue reward.

The Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 update will be released globally on October 11, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC+8). The update will feature Jingliu, Topaz & Numby, and Seele’s limited-time Warp and Light Cone banners.

Guinaifen, the new four-star character following the Path Nihility and wielding the power of the Fire element, will accompany Topaz in her limited-time banner. Version 1.4 will also bring fresh content to the game, such as the new Trailblaze Mission and limited-time events.