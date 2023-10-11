Honkai Star Rail 1.4 brings with it a ton of new events and characters. The Trailblaze Continuance: Future Market is the highlighted event of version 1.4, bringing with it an all-new story set in Belobog of Jarilo-VI and a set of enticing rewards. This particular Trailblaze Continuance event is the first of its kind, with more expected to follow suit with future version updates.

Readers can find a summary of the HoYolab blog post regarding the event in the rest of the article below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Trailblaze Continuance introduces the permanent Future Market event

Expand Tweet

As mentioned in the HoYolab post, the Future Market event is a permanent addition to Honkai Star Rail 1.4 - save for its limited-time rewards page. However, as a prerequisite, you must have completed the Trailblaze Mission, “Xianzhou Luofu - Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead” beforehand. Afterward, you will be contacted by Bronya, leading you back to Jarilo-VI, where the event automatically begins.

The mission will take place in the city of Belobog, in Jarilo-VI. You will have to complete a series of missions to obtain the following set of rewards (both limited and permanent):

Trailblaze EXP

Up to 2240 Stellar Jade

Credits

Lost Crystal

Character and Light Cone EXP materials

Chat Box, “Warp Trotter”

A 4-star selector box (Serval, Luka, Pela, or Hook)

These missions are accessible after a rather long prologue that sets the stage for the event, introducing us to Topaz and the IPC.

Keep in mind that a part of these rewards are limited-time only and will not be accessible afterward. As such, you must make haste in progressing through the Future Market event.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 was released worldwide on October 11, 2023, as a scheduled update to version 1.3. Version 1.4 brings with it two new 5-star characters, Jingliu and Topaz, along with minor story content. Honkai Star Rail was previously available for the PC, Android, and iOS devices only. A PlayStation 5 version was released today, boasting enhanced visuals and smooth framerates, making the title accessible to a wider audience.

For more news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.