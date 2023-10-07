Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is the scheduled version update to 1.3, introducing two new 5-star characters - Jingliu and Topaz. They require a new set of materials to ascend and level up Traces, which are currently unavailable in 1.3.

The current Stagnant Shadow stages will be updated in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 accordingly, to provide these new materials.

Shape of Scorch Stagnant Shadow stage to be released when Honkai Star Rail 1.4 goes live

The in-game description of the stage is as follows:

"Clear the stage to obtain the new Fire-type character Ascension material Searing Steel Blade."

As detailed in the Twitter/X post by the official Honkai Star Rail account, a new Stagnant Shadow stage will be added post maintenance on October 11, 2023.

The “Shape of Scorch” stage will drop materials required to level up Topaz’s Traces. The material dropped is known as the “Searing Steel Blade”.

As a prerequisite, players must have completed the Adventure Mission, “Stagnant Shadow”. Furthermore, the Jarilo-VI submap - Great Mine must also be unlocked to proceed further.

This is a permanent addition to the game and will never expire.

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based RPG that borrows elements from the Honkai Impact series of video games. Players take control of the self-insert Trailblazer as they assemble a party of heroes to fight off against waves of enemies in tactical, turn-based combat.

Trailblazers board the Astral Express and explore various civilizations, resolving whatever Stellaron crisis may arise.

The game was released worldwide on April 26, 2023 for the PC and mobile (Android/iOS) devices, achieving immense commercial success. A PlayStation 5 port of the game is in development, scheduled to release with version 1.4 on October 11, 2023. No other console ports are planned at the time of writing this article.

