Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Argenti Companion Mission: Details, rewards, and more

HoYoverse, the developer of the action-adventure gacha game Honkai Star Rail, announced the details of the upcoming Companion Mission. The mission will go live along with Argenti's release in the second phase of version 1.5. For Trailblazers wondering what the prerequisite conditions of the quest are, they are in the right place.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 Companion Mission detailed

The upcoming Companion Mission, "Night of the Universal Hallucinations," will feature Argenti, the Knight of Beauty, in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 The Crepuscule Zone. The quest will be released along with Argenti and Silver Wolf in the second phase of the ongoing version.

Players can unlock the quest by completing the Trailblaze Mission "Jarilo-VI - Silent Galaxy." The Companion Mission will be permanently available to players after its release on December 6, 2023, at 12:00 server time. Hence, Trailblazers need not log into the game and complete the quest immediately after its release.

After completing the Companion Mission, players will be rewarded with Trailblaze EXP, Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide, Keys of Knowledge, and other various in-game items.

Trailblazers can use the Stellar Jades to summon Argenti or Silver Wolf and the Traveler's Guide to level them up after acquiring.

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based role-playing game developed by the creator of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. The title boasts its ever-increasing roster of characters, with many more lined up for release in future updates.

The game is available on multiple platforms, including PC, iOS, and Android. On October 11, 2023, a PlayStation port was also made available, increasing the title's popularity globally.

The second phase of version 1.5 will go live in seven days. Silver Wolf and her signature Light Cone rerun Warp banners will be featured in the upcoming phase alongside Argenti and his signature Light Cone banner. Various events are also set to release, offering rewards such as Stellar Jades, Trailblaze EXP, Credits, Character, and Trace level-up materials.

