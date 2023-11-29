Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Garden of Plenty event: Double drops, event duration, and more

As Honkai Star Rail heads towards the second phase of the version 1.5 update, HoYoverse has lined up a bunch of new content for the patch. Among them, the Garden of Plenty is a highly anticipated event that will commence on December 15, 2023, at 4 am server time. Throughout its runtime, players can obtain double drops from every Golden and Crimson Calyx in the game.

Read on to learn more about the Garden of Plenty event and its duration in Patch 1.5.

The Garden of Plenty event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 features double reward drops

The Garden of Plenty event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 will roll out on December 15, 2023, as mentioned earlier. It will expire after a week on December 22, 2023, at 3:59 am server time.

During the event, Trailblazers must challenge and complete the Golden Calyx to obtain double drops of EXP resources and Credits. Likewise, they can also clear the Crimson Calyx to acquire extra Trace materials.

Unlike the Realm of the Strange or Planar Fissure events, the drop rates for gear pieces will not be doubled. However, players can still benefit from the Garden of Plenty since Trace and EXP materials are useful resources required to level up characters.

It is worth noting that one can access the double drops for a limited number, and the remaining opportunities will be displayed on the event page accessible via Travel Log in the in-game Pause menu. Besides, the additional reward will stack over the default drops and can be claimed in exchange for Trailblaze Power.

Lastly, players can participate in the event only after completing the “Calyx (Golden): Bud of Memories” Adventure Mission. Farming all the essential resources during the Garden of Plenty is advised to easily ascend all the future characters.

