Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Light Cone preview: Ruan Mei's signature option and 4-stars explored

The highly anticipated 5-star unit, Ruan Mei, will officially debut in the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update, releasing on December 27, 2023. She is a Harmony character that will be available for summon on the first phase of the patch, alongside a fresh Light Cone Warp. It features her signature gear, Past Self in Mirror, and three other 4-star options.

HoYoverse has historically shared banner details ahead of any major update. Likewise, they have outlined the content of the v1.6 Light Cone Warp in their recent tweet.

This article will go over Ruan Mei’s signature option and explore all the 4-stars on the specified banner.

Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone preview in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Expand Tweet

Ruan Mei’s Light Cone, Past Self in Mirror, is stacked with a bunch of effects tailored to improving her combat efficiency in the battle. The passive increases her Break Effect by 60% and amplifies the DMG of all allies by 24% for three turns after she launches her Ultimate.

By using the signature pick, she can recover a Skill Point if her Break Effect exceeds 150%. The gear also regenerates 10 Energy for all allies at the start of every wave during combat.

Players should be able to upgrade the Past Self in Mirror by using the Immortal Scionette and Harmonic Tune. For those pulling the Light Cone, we advise them to pre-farm the resources to level it up quickly.

What are the 4-stars on Ruan Mei’s Light Cone Warp in Honkai Star Rail 1.5?

Here are all the 4-star options featured on Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone Warp in version 1.6:

Planetary Rendezvous : Increases allies’ DMG dealt by 12% upon entering the battle if they have the same damage type as the wearer.

: Increases allies’ DMG dealt by 12% upon entering the battle if they have the same damage type as the wearer. Day One of My New Life : Boosts the wielder’s DEF by 16%. It further enhances All-Type RES of all allies by 8% after entering the battle. The Effect of the same type cannot stack.

: Boosts the wielder’s DEF by 16%. It further enhances All-Type RES of all allies by 8% after entering the battle. The Effect of the same type cannot stack. A Secret Vow: Increases equipping characters' DMG dealt by 20%. They further deal an extra 20% damage to enemies when their HP is equal to or higher than the wearer's.

Remember, all of these Light Cones will have a high drop rate, implying that you have a high chance of acquiring them from wishing on the banner.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.