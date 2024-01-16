Honkai Star Rail 1.6 second-half characters banner: Kafka, Dr Ratio, 4-stars, and more

The second phase of the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update, commencing on January 17, 2024, will bring forth two limited-time character banners. While Kafka is lined up for her first rerun, Dr. Ratio will debut as a new 5-star unit from The Hunt Path. Despite that, the featured 4-stars on their banner will remain the same and are set to have boosted drop rates until the end of version 2.0.

In a recent tweet, HoYoverse further detailed the Panta Rhei and Nessun Dorma event warp. Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about these two upcoming character banners.

All Honkai Star Rail 1.6 second phase character banners revealed

The second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 marks the release of the Dr. Ratio banner, along with Kafka’s rerun warp. Dr. Ratio in particular will officially debut in the patch as a playable Imaginary unit that follows The Hunt Path to access powerful single-target nukes that can easily dispatch elite enemies and bosses. Therefore, he will take on the role of a DPS across various team compositions.

That said, here are the 4-star characters featured on their exclusive banners:

Sushang (The Hunt: Physical)

(The Hunt: Physical) Natasha (Abundance: Physical)

(Abundance: Physical) Hook (Destruction: Fire)

It is worth remembering that all of the specified units will have boosted drop rates, implying that players have a high chance of acquiring them by summoning on the upcoming banners. However, the 4-stars do not have much synergy with either Dr. Ratio or Kafka, so it is advised not to aim for them unless you are summoning the 5-star individuals.

To make things easier, Honkai Star Rail features an Aptitude Showcase containing a trial for all the banner characters. You can try them out against a few enemies within a simulated stage to learn about their gameplay. Upon completing the challenge, you will be rewarded with free Stellar Jades, Adventure Logs, and other in-game resources.

Furthermore, domains that drop ascension materials for Dr. Ratio and Kafka will be available temporarily. While most veterans should have them unlocked, newcomers can use this feature to farm the required items to strengthen their characters.

