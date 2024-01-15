Honkai Star Rail announces Virtual Scentventure Special Test Instructions: Free Stellar Jades, event details, and more

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 patch will be available for another three weeks, and with its second phase on the horizon, HoYoverse has announced the next major update event. The Virtual Scentventure will hit the live servers on January 17, 2024, inviting Trailblazers to a special test that involves battling illusory enemies. Upon doing so, players will be rewarded with Stellar Jades and other in-game resources.

This article will discuss every detail of the Virtual Scentventure event, including its duration, gameplay elements, and more.

Everything about the upcoming Virtual Scentventure event in Honkai Star Rail

According to the official announcement, the Virtual Scentventure event in Honkai Star Rail will be available from January 17 to February 5, 2024. During the time frame, the Department of Ecology will certify Trailblazers as special testers who will calculate the risks associated with human perception of smells emitted by Critters in the space station.

With the researchers simulating the scents in the cloud, players must fight a series of imaginary enemies to obtain the final test results. Here are the gameplay elements to keep in mind to tackle the event:

Testers can read the Illusion Trait of the elite enemy before initiating the battle. Hence, it is necessary to analyze their details and select characters accordingly to dispatch them.

Participants can equip up to two scent plug-ins to activate different bonus effects during combat.

The special test will feature a Remaining Action Value mechanic. The current stage score will be calculated based on the remaining value and the total damage inflicted on the illusions.

The Despair Mode will be more difficult to tackle in the Virtual Scentventure event (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the Virtual Scentventure event will have a separate despair mode, which is unlocked once Trailblazers complete the normal stages while reaching a specific requirement. Expect the special mode to be more complex than the regular stages.

That said, newcomers should first complete the Silent Sky Trailblaze Mission in Honkai Star Rail to participate in the upcoming event, and they should be able to grab a bunch of goodies by unlocking the required test results. Here are all the rewards available in Virtual Scentventure:

500x Stellar Jades

1x Tracks of Destiny

Relic Remains

Traveler’s Guide

Refined Aether

Lost Crystal

Credits

