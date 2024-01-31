HoYoverse, the developer and publisher of this turn-based battler, has announced in a recent X post that Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will introduce a brand-new Companion Mission into the game. The mission will be launched along with the release of the version 2.0 update, which is set to release on February 6, 2024. Players who are wondering what the requirements are to unlock the Companion Mission in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 are in the right place.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Companion Mission – Masquerade Duet.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Companion Mission detailed

As mentioned, the Masquerade Duet Companion Mission will be released alongside the global launch of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update. The Mission will feature both brand-new 5-star characters, Sparkle and Black Swan.

The Companion Mission will be available to Trailblazers who have completed the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony — Whodunit” and read specific messages on their phone. After completing the Masquerade Duet mission, players will obtain several rewards such as Stellar Jades, Credits, Trailblaze EXP, Traveler’s Guide, and various in-game materials.

Trailblazers should keep in mind that the Companion Mission will become available after its release in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. Players need not complete the quest after its launch. Meanwhile, they can use the Fate's Atlas system to study the conditions for unlocking the Companion Missions of prior versions.

The Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 update will be launched globally on February 6, 2024. Players are excited about the patch’s release as it will introduce the brand-new region, Penacony. The first phase of the update will also include limited-time banners for Black Swan and her signature Light Cone, as well as Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (DHIL) and his signature Light Cone’s first rerun banners.

The new 4-star character, Misha, will also accompany Black Swan and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in their banners alongside two other 4-star units. Furthermore, the forthcoming update will include numerous events that will bestow players with Stellar Jades upon completion.

