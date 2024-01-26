Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Black Swan, Imbibitor Lunae banner date, countdown, 4-stars, and light cones

The Honkai Star Rail community is looking forward to patch 2.0 as it introduces Penacony, the Planet of Festivities, and the fourth explorable world of the title. A special livestream preceding the update has commenced, revealing all the upcoming contents, and the fresh banners were its primary highlight. The first set of warps will roll out with the update on February 6, 2024, featuring Black Swan as the new playable 5-star alongside Imbibitor Lunae’s official rerun.

The livestream hosts have further showcased all the featured 4-stars and the Light Cone banners for the patch. This article explores everything about the upcoming warps and presents a countdown timer to track their release.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Black Swan and Imbibitor Lunae banner date

Expand Tweet

According to the official schedule, both Black Swan and Imbibitor Lunae will be featured in Honkai Star Rail 2.0’s first phase banners, which will be released on February 6, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8). It is worth noting that HoYoverse will launch the update a day prior to completing the six-week cycle of the current patch.

With that, players from different regions will likely be confused about the local air time. Hence, here is a countdown they can refer to, which actively tracks the time remaining until the release of Black Swan and Imbibitor Lunae’s rerun banner:

The version 2.0 update will be available once the timer hits zero. Hence, players must download the latest version to summon the 5-star units.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0: Black Swan and Imbibitor Lunae banner 4-stars

First phase 4-star characters (Image via HoYoverse)

While the 5-star units will have separate banners, the featured 4-star characters will remain the same. Here are their details:

Misha (Ice/ Destruction Path)

(Ice/ Destruction Path) Tingyun (Lightning/ Harmony Path)

(Lightning/ Harmony Path) Guinaifen (Fire/ Nihility Path)

All of the 4-stars will have boosted drop rates, implying that players summoning on the banners have a high chance of obtaining them. Besides, Misha is a new character that will be officially added to the standard roster after version 2.0 ends.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0: Black Swan and Imbibitor Lunae Light Cone banner details

Signature Light Cones for Imibitor Lunae and Black Swan (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the character warps, the Light Cones for Imbibitor Lunae and Black Swan will be featured on two separate banners, while the 4-stars remain the same. The following list contains details about each of them:

Reforged Remembrance (Black Swan’s signature Nihility Light Cone)

(Black Swan’s signature Nihility Light Cone) Brighter Than the Sun (Imbibitor Lunae’s signature Destruction Light Cone)

Unfortunately, only the 5-star options were revealed as of writing. HoYoverse will soon share an official infographic containing detailed information about the Light Cone Warp.