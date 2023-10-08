Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks hint at new 4-star character Misha

As usual, more Honkai Star Rail leaks have reared their head. The latest sheds light on some interesting details, including new characters coming to the 2.0 update. While we are still in 1.3 and are yet to be greeted by subsequent banners, this offers a look at what players could anticipate in the future. As expected, however, there will be both 4 and 5-star characters to pull for.

Here's everything players need to know about leaks concerning update 2.9 for Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update all characters leaked

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, it seems like 1.6 will be the last banner before Honkai Star Rail jumps directly to 2.0. Does this mean a massive overhaul of some sort is headed to the free-to-play action RPG? That remains unclear at this point, unfortunately. But what seems likely is that some exciting characters may be on the horizon.

Here are the characters players can expect for 2.0:

1) Hanabi/Sparkle (5-star)

Path : The Harmony

: The Harmony Element: Quantum

2) Black Swan (5-star)

Path : The Nihility

: The Nihility Element: Wind

3) Misha (4-star)

Path : The Destruction

: The Destruction Element: Ice

Although players often clamor for the 5-star heroes due to their unique kits and rarity, 2.0's 4-star character Misha may also be worth a look. They follow the Path of Destruction and perform attacks belonging to the Ice element. Those who intend to skip the next banner may find this handy.

For those out of the loop, Honkai Star Rail banner 1.4 will be launching with the 5-star character Jingliu. She was introduced during the Xianzhou Luofu arc. As a skilled sword-user with a blindfold, she is still shrouded in mystery. The next update will allow players to get more intimate with her playstyle, especially since she is also a Destruction character of the Ice element.

Expand Tweet

While many players will surely be attracted by Jingliu's allure, others may hold off on spending their precious Jades. After all, future banners may present more appealing characters that they could be interested in. Misha having the same core Path and Element allows players who skip out on Jingliu to have a similar character, even though it is likely they will have very different playstyles.

The 1.3 Banner is live in the game right now. Players can grab the 5-star Preservation character Fu Xuan, who is the head of the Divine Commission. She specializes in the Quantum element and helps buff and sustain player teams.

Honkai Star Rail is available on PS4, PS5, PC, Android and iOS platforms.