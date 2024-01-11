Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Memory of Chaos Stages 11 and 12 enemy lineups leaks

Honkai Star Rail’s Memory of Chaos features a difficult combat domain where players can complete various stages to obtain their respective rewards. With new levels for this mode releasing every three weeks, various third-party sources share early information about future enemy lineups expected to be featured in it.
The latest rumors in this regard, coming from HomDGCat, detail the entire roster and their HP pool for Stages 11 and 12 in version 2.0. Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming enemy lineups in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Memory of Chaos.
All Memory of Chaos Stage 11 and 12 enemy lineup leaks for Honkai Star Rail 2.0
According to the leaks from HomDGCat, the Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will undergo two cycles: Dreamland of Longing and Eve of Wanton Feast. The former is expected to commence shortly after the next update for this mode, on February 19, 2024. This leaves the Eve of Wanton Feast to be released on March 18, 2024.
Further details about the enemy lineups and their HP pool across Stages 11 and 12 of the v2.0's Memory of Chaos cycles have been outlined below.
Dreamland of Longing Floor 11 enemy lineups
First Phase
- Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked- 524891
- Decaying Shadow- 291606
- Svarog- 583212
- Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked- 524891
Second Phase
- Automaton Grizzly- 379088
- The Ascended- 320767
- Dreamjolt Troupe's Mr. Domescreen- 80192
- Stellaron Hunter: Sam- 1458030
- The Ascended- 320767
Dreamland of Longing Floor 12 enemy lineups
First Phase
- Dreamjolt Troupe's Mr. Domescreen- 89201
- Aurumaton Gatekeeper- 324368
- Searing Prowler- 356804
- Searing Prowler- 356804
- Gepard- 551425
Second Phase
- Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter- 389241
- Voidranger: Trampler- 356804
- Memory Zone Meme "Something Unto Death"- 1427218
Eve of Wanton Feast Floor 11, enemy lineups
First Phase
- Guardian Shadow- 320767
- Aurumaton Gatekeeper- 291606
- Cocolia- 583212
- Guardian Shadow- 320767
Second Phase
- Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked- 524891
- Decaying Shadow- 291606
- Svarog- 583212
- Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked- 524891
Eve of Wanton Feast Floor 12 enemy lineups
First Phase
- Voidranger: Trampler- 356804
- Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter- 389241
- Cloud Knight Lieutenant: Yanqing- 810919
Second Phase
- Automaton Direwolf- 356804
- The Ascended- 356804
- Dreamjolt Troupe's Mr. Domescreen- 89201
- Automaton Direwolf- 356804
- Stellaron Hunter: Sam- 1621838
The enemy lineup across both cycles will include some new foes from Penacony alongside old mobs. It will also feature upcoming elite opponents like the recently leaked "Something Unto Death" boss and Stellaron Hunter Sam, which are expected to be released with the version 2.0 update.
