Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Memory of Chaos Stages 11 and 12 enemy lineups leaks

Honkai Star Rail’s Memory of Chaos features a difficult combat domain where players can complete various stages to obtain their respective rewards. With new levels for this mode releasing every three weeks, various third-party sources share early information about future enemy lineups expected to be featured in it.

The latest rumors in this regard, coming from HomDGCat, detail the entire roster and their HP pool for Stages 11 and 12 in version 2.0. Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming enemy lineups in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Memory of Chaos.

All Memory of Chaos Stage 11 and 12 enemy lineup leaks for Honkai Star Rail 2.0

According to the leaks from HomDGCat, the Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will undergo two cycles: Dreamland of Longing and Eve of Wanton Feast. The former is expected to commence shortly after the next update for this mode, on February 19, 2024. This leaves the Eve of Wanton Feast to be released on March 18, 2024.

Further details about the enemy lineups and their HP pool across Stages 11 and 12 of the v2.0's Memory of Chaos cycles have been outlined below.

Dreamland of Longing Floor 11 enemy lineups

First Phase

Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked- 524891

Decaying Shadow- 291606

Svarog- 583212

Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked- 524891

Second Phase

Automaton Grizzly- 379088

The Ascended- 320767

Dreamjolt Troupe's Mr. Domescreen- 80192

Stellaron Hunter: Sam- 1458030

The Ascended- 320767

Dreamland of Longing Floor 12 enemy lineups

First Phase

Dreamjolt Troupe's Mr. Domescreen- 89201

Aurumaton Gatekeeper- 324368

Searing Prowler- 356804

Searing Prowler- 356804

Gepard- 551425

Second Phase

Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter- 389241

Voidranger: Trampler- 356804

Memory Zone Meme "Something Unto Death"- 1427218

Eve of Wanton Feast Floor 11, enemy lineups

First Phase

Guardian Shadow- 320767

Aurumaton Gatekeeper- 291606

Cocolia- 583212

Guardian Shadow- 320767

Second Phase

Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked- 524891

Decaying Shadow- 291606

Svarog- 583212

Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked- 524891

Eve of Wanton Feast Floor 12 enemy lineups

First Phase

Voidranger: Trampler- 356804

Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter- 389241

Cloud Knight Lieutenant: Yanqing- 810919

Second Phase

Automaton Direwolf- 356804

The Ascended- 356804

Dreamjolt Troupe's Mr. Domescreen- 89201

Automaton Direwolf- 356804

Stellaron Hunter: Sam- 1621838

Sam will be one of the upcoming Memory of Chaos enemies (Imaeg via HoYoverse)

The enemy lineup across both cycles will include some new foes from Penacony alongside old mobs. It will also feature upcoming elite opponents like the recently leaked "Something Unto Death" boss and Stellaron Hunter Sam, which are expected to be released with the version 2.0 update.

