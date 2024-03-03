Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks hint at increased Relic inventory

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 is expected to fulfill a a long-standing community wish, according to rumours. Though the widely played role-playing game is still in Version 2.0, there have already been multiple leaks regarding what will be included in the next patch, which is likely coming in late March.

As per a recent post by reliable leaker noteggs_ in the r/HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit, the game's relic inventory will reportedly be updated soon to have a higher capacity. The limit could likely be raised from 1500 to 2000.

Note: The article is based on leaks.

Relic inventory update in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Relic Inventory is expected to get an update in Honkai Star Rai 2.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The collection of potent Relics that players can find and equip to boost the attributes and powers of their characters is referred to as the Relic inventory in Honkai Star Rail. A variety of in-game activities, including Calyx, Simulated Universe, and others, can be used to earn these Relics. Players can strategically manage their Relic arsenal to advance in the game and maximize their team's success in battle.

Honkai Star Rail's Relic inventory system lets users customize the characters they play and forge potent team dynamics.

Relic inventory leak for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1

In the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail, it is expected that the storage space of the Relic inventory will be increased from 1500 to 2000. The upgrade will be highly beneficial for Honkai Star Rail gamers who years for more flexibility when customizing their characters and gameplay. Players will be able to gather a wider variety of Relics due to the increased inventory and try out various new combos and tactics.

In addition to improving gameplay overall, this possible update will encourage players to explore and find new Relics, which will increase the game's depth and complexity.

