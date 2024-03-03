Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks suggest further changes to Aventurine's kit

Many new Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks have appeared online, including a new set of changes to Aventurine's kit. The details of what seems to be a buff to the character were brought to the community’s attention on Telegram by Dimbreath, a credible leak source. If the leaks come to fruition, Aventurine can provide shields to the whole team by tapping into the Preservation Path, and the adjustments have mostly enhanced this support capability.

This article further details all the changes to Aventurine's kit in the beta.

All leaked changes to Aventurine's kit in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 beta

Listed below are the changes to Aventurine's kit in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 beta, as reported by Dimbreath:

Skill: Cornerstone Deluxe

Old : The Fortified Wager shield can stack up to 68% of Aventurine's current DEF plus 923.

: The Fortified Wager shield can stack up to 68% of Aventurine's current DEF plus 923. New: Gaining Fortified Wager repeatedly results in the effect stacking up to 200% of the shield provided by his current Skill.

Technique: The Red or the Black

Old : Upon entering the battle, all allies get a variable DEF boost for two turns.

: Upon entering the battle, all allies get a variable DEF boost for two turns. New: The DEF increase will now last for three turns.

Passive: Bingo!

Old : Follow up from an ally with Fortified Wager, generated a Blind Bet for Aventurine. The effect can be triggered once.

: Follow up from an ally with Fortified Wager, generated a Blind Bet for Aventurine. The effect can be triggered once. New: The specified effect can be triggered a maximum of three times.

Passive: Leverage

Old : Aventurine can acquire up to 40% CRIT Rate based on the DEF that exceeds the 1600 mark.

: Aventurine can acquire up to 40% CRIT Rate based on the DEF that exceeds the 1600 mark. New: His CRIT Rate capacity has been increased to 48%.

Eidolon 1: Prisoner's Dilemma

Old : Aventurine’s first Eidolon can be used to remove the trigger limit of the Blind Bet effect obtained from his Bingo! passive.

: Aventurine’s first Eidolon can be used to remove the trigger limit of the Blind Bet effect obtained from his Bingo! passive. New: The Eidolon will now Provide a Fortified Wager Shield to the entire team. Its damage-blocking potential will equal 100% of that provided by the Skill, lasting for three turns.

Eidolon 4: Unexpected Hanging Paradox

Old : The Hits Per Action triggered from Aventurine’s follow-up attack is increased by one unit.

: The Hits Per Action triggered from Aventurine’s follow-up attack is increased by one unit. New: The Hits Per Action triggered increases by three units.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak hints at Aventurine’s Light Cone buff

Here are the Aventurine’s Light Cone changes detected in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 beta:

Old : Increases the wearer’s DEF by 36%, and they obtain 40% CRIT DMG upon providing a shield to an ally. When the wielder uses a follow-up attack, there is a 100% chance to increase the DMG taken by the target by 8% for two turns.

: Increases the wearer’s DEF by 36%, and they obtain 40% CRIT DMG upon providing a shield to an ally. When the wielder uses a follow-up attack, there is a 100% chance to increase the DMG taken by the target by 8% for two turns. New: The DEF boost has been set to 40%, and the new DMG boost is 10%. The base chance for the effect to trigger will now increase to 160% at the maximum superimposition level.

