Honkai Star Rail Aventurine ascension materials leak

Aventurine has already made quite the impression via the Honkai Star Rail's Penacony arc. His involvement in this title's story was felt in almost every chapter, giving players an idea of his characteristics, purpose, and more. Furthermore, a lot of gamers are excited to get him as a playable unit since his release isn't too far away.

Thankfully, there are many leaks from individuals like Dimbreath surrounding this character. Some of those offer details regarding his required ascension materials, skills, ultimate, and more. However, this article will focus only more on the materials for Aventurine, alongside their sources in the game. Note that a few of the materials cannot be found in this title's current version.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by a renowned dataminer named Dimbreath. Everything mentioned here should be taken with a grain of salt.

Aventurine material leaks for Honkai Star Rail

Aventurine was revealed via HoYoverse's official drip marketing campaign. Based on the announcement time, it can be confirmed that his playable version will be officially released in v2.1. He will be a 5-star Ice Preservation character, coming alongside Acheron.

The recent leaks from Dimbreath provide a lot more details aside from his rarity and element, including his ascension materials and abilities.

Here is a list of all Honkai Star Rail ascension materials that you'll need to fully ascend Aventurine:

65x Suppressing Edict

12x Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

139x Divine Amber

69x Crystal Meteorite

18x Scattered Stardust

73x Shards of Desires

71x Fragments of Impression

56x Tatters of Thought

The following section will show you the sources of these Honkai Star Rail materials, allowing you to pre-farm a few of the mentioned items beforehand:

Suppressing Edict: Stagnant Shadow Shape of Puppetry

Stagnant Shadow Shape of Puppetry Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster: Echo of War - Borehole Planet's Old Crater located in the Seclusion Zone of Herta Space Station.

Echo of War - Borehole Planet's Old Crater located in the Seclusion Zone of Herta Space Station. Shards of Desires: Memory Zone Meme faction enemies at Equilibrium level 4 or higher, alongside the Simulated Universe. Some enemies include the Memory Zone Meme "Allseer" and the Memory Zone Meme "Heartbreaker."

Memory Zone Meme faction enemies at Equilibrium level 4 or higher, alongside the Simulated Universe. Some enemies include the Memory Zone Meme "Allseer" and the Memory Zone Meme "Heartbreaker." Fragments of Impression: Memory Zone Meme faction enemies at Equilibrium level 2 or higher.

Memory Zone Meme faction enemies at Equilibrium level 2 or higher. Tatters of Thought: Memory Zone Meme enemies, Simulated Universe, Assignments, Embers Exchange shop, and more.

Aventurine will require approximately 1.3 million Credits and 300 Traveler's Guides for a max ascension.