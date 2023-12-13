Honkai Star Rail Black Swan art features a potential Genshin Impact reference

Black Swan has become a hot topic for HoYoverse fans following her official drip marketing. She will be a playable character alongside the Penacony update in 2.0, which is expected to be released in some time. However, amidst the excitement, some visionary fans of HoYoverse's games have come up with an interesting theory linking Honkai Star Rail with Genshin Impact.

In the official drip marketing, Black Swan was seen lying with a couple of books near her feet. While the character has been revealed to be a memo keeper in the universe of Honkai Star Rail, one of the books shows the Flower of Eden that resembles the same flower from Albedo's splash art, burst, and constellation.

Disclaimer: Note that this article is based on speculations made using images from two games. Nothing has been officially confirmed by HoYoverse yet.

Black Swan's official art features Albedo's Flower of Eden in Genshin Impact

Aside from the official drip marketing, Black Swan was featured once in the Myriad Celestia: Fables About the Stars. However, the recent speculations come from her drip marketing art, especially from one of the books lying around. The image of the reveal can be seen via the official X (formerly Twitter) post below.

The left page of the book contains the Flower, which many speculate to be the "Flower of Eden" in Albedo's Skill and Constellation. The icon of Albedo's first constellation includes an icon of a flower, similar to the one in the official art.

Additionally, aside from Albedo's constellation and skill, the official name card of Albedo features a copy of the same pattern shown in Black Swan's art. Below is the image of Albedo's name card.

Albedo's namecard for Friendship 10 (Image via HoYoverse)

The theory behind Albedo's "Flower of Eden" backtracks to a character from Honkai Impact 3rd, called Eden. In Genshin Impact, however, Albedo's Master is Rhinedottir, who also goes by the name of "Gold." Similarly, Eden's recurring theme was also 'gold' in Honkai Impact 3rd, making the theories seem even more valid with time.

Hence, the featured "Flower" in the Honkai Star Rail art might just be another hint at a possible multiverse occurrence between the three major HoYoverse games.