Honkai Star Rail Cosmic Refreshment Supply event: Locations, release date, and collaboration details

After concluding the recent Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream event, HoYoverse shared a new video on Twitter announcing the brand-new Cosmic Refreshment Supply event. The collaboration will be launched globally on July 19, 2023. Once the event kicks off, Trailblazers can obtain physical and in-game merchandise by purchasing delectable drinks from a few notable brands.

Read on to learn about the global collaboration event's locations, rewards, and more.

Everything about the Honkai Star Rail Cosmic Refreshment supply event

As mentioned, Honkai Star Rail's new collaboration event will be launched on July 19, 2023, along with the release of update 1.2 featuring the Blade and Kafka banner. While the exact details of the brands are still unknown, the Interastral Peace Corporation is expected to share further information about them in the foreseeable future.

Although the event was targeted at a global audience, HoYoverse has extended it to a total of 12 major locations, listed below:

United States

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Czech Republic

Argentina

Indonesia

Thailand

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

It is worth noting that they have partnered with the brands for a limited time. Hence, interested adventurers should take a breather from their Astral Journey to try out their collaboration drinks from Cosmic Refreshment Supplies across the specified regions.

Cosmic Refreshment supplies event rewards and more

Image featuring Cosmic Refreshment Supply event reward (Image via HoYoverse)

After purchasing a delectable drink from either of the brands, you will be able to claim the following in-game resources and merchandise labeled with Blade and Kafka's artwork:

Coasters

Cup Sleeves

In-game Redemption Cards

Stickers

Furthermore, the Interastral Peace Corporation has received cues suggesting that the Stellaron Hunters will appear during the event. Once the Honkai Star Rail collaboration event goes live, Trailblazers can embark on an actual exploration run to get an opportunity to meet the iconic duo.

The upcoming v1.2 update is brimming with multiple new contents, as revealed during its commemorative Special Program. It features new missions, in-game events, world bosses, collaboration, and more to keep the community engaged throughout its runtime.

