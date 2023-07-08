Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream codes: 300 free Stellar Jades redemption guide

Honkai Star Rail's long run of v1.1 will finally come to an end during the mid-week of July. With the arrival of new characters in the mix alongside story quests and enemies, the community can expect a bunch of new content in the form of events as well. With a little less than two weeks remaining before the official release, HoYoverse held a Special Program recently, announcing everything they have in store for 1.2.

Most importantly, players got hold of three Stellar Jade redemption codes throughout the program's runtime. Redeeming all of the codes will collectively grant 300 Stellar Jades, obtainable either via an official website, or simple in-game settings. The following article lists all three codes and a guide to help you acquire the rewards in-game.

Special Program redemption codes usually include a time limit on them, so it is recommended that you redeem all the codes as quickly as possible.

What are all the redemption codes from Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream

The following list contains all three redemption codes with the rewards revealed from the v1.2 livestream:

7B6B7GBZTVTB: 100 Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits.

MSPT7HAZTCTX: 100 Stellar Jades and 4 EXP books.

5TPBPGAGBDAK: 100 Stellar Jades and 4 Condensed Aether.

As mentioned, all of the three codes mentioned above have a time limit before they expire. Players looking to redeem are recommended to at least finish the prologue mission in the game, and have their in-game emails unlocked. The following processes will show you how to redeem the codes from multiple different sources.

How to redeem codes for Honkai Star Rail from the official website?

Official code redemption page for Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The following steps should clear things out for everyone looking to redeem codes via HoYoverse's website:

Head to Honkai Star Rail's code redemption website by clicking on the link here.

Log in using your official HoYoverse credentials.

Select the correct server region you play the game in, or have an active character.

Paste the code under the third blank option that says "Enter Redemption Code".

Click on the "Redeem" button to receive your rewards through in-game email.

This process can be done for all platforms as long as there is an active character associated with your HoYoverse credentials. Readers should also note that each aforementioned code is valid for one UID only.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes in-game?

Code redemption option within the game (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Here are the steps that will help you guide through the in-game code redemption process:

Open the in-game menu and look for three dots on the right side of your in-game name.

Click on the three dots to open up a couple of drop-down options, and click on "Redemption Code".

Paste any one of the three codes provided above and click on the "Confirm" option.

Similar to the previous method, the rewards will be sent to your in-game email.

Poll : 0 votes