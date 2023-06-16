Version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail brings with it a new event, the "Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities." The event takes place in Belobog of Jarilo-VI and presents players with an interesting set of quests that can be completed for rewards. However, a bug has recently been discovered within the event that seems to block progress for a majority of players, and the developers at HoYoverse have stepped in to address it.

The bug is scheduled to be fixed after the version 1.2 update, and HoYoverse has decided to issue 120 Stellar Jade as compensation. Read on to learn more about how to claim these Jades and about the bug itself.

Honkai Star Rail issues free 120 Stellar Jade as compensation for the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities bug fix

As mentioned in the tweet above, certain players are being soft-locked in the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event. This bug halts player progression upon reaching the “Prosperous Glory” section of the event, making them unable to redeem a section of the limited-time rewards.

HoYoverse has taken note of the issue and has decided to extend the event until August 6, 2023, at 03:59 am (UTC+8). This makes the event overlap with the release of version 1.2. It should be kept in mind that the actual bug fix is to be released when the maintenance for version 1.2 is completed at approximately 11:00 am on July 19, 2023. Affected players can clear these missions after the patch and claim their remaining rewards.

Additionally, all players are entitled to 120 Stellar Jade as compensation for the delay. The Jades will be distributed to all players free of charge after the maintenance has been completed.

How can players redeem the 120 Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail?

The 120 Stellar Jades will be distributed directly via the in-game mailbox of all eligible players in version 1.2, following which they must log in to claim them before it ultimately expires on August 17, 2023 at 11:59 pm (UTC+8).

To be eligible for these Stellar Jades, players must fulfill the following requirements:

Must be at least Trailblaze Level 21

Must have completed the “Jarilo-VI – Silent Galaxy” Trailblaze mission before the said Jades expire.

