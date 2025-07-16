Honkai Star Rail 3.5 banners leak

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 banner leaks have recently surfaced online, and they hint at the new characters and reruns to expect from the upcoming patch. The details come in courtesy of Sakura Haven, a reliable third-party source. Both Hysilens and Cerydra will debut in patch 3.5, as confirmed by HoYoverse via the official drip marketing campaign, and the recent leaks shed more light on their potential banners.

This article further discusses the latest leaks about the HSR 3.5 banners.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change in the final release version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the speculations herein with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 banner phases and character release order leaked

As specified, HoYoverse has revealed Hysilens and Cerydra via the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 drip marketing campaign, which confirms their debut in the next update. The developers also validated their respective Paths and elements. Both Hysilens and Cerydra are 5-star characters, and they will be featured individually across both phases of the patch.

Leaks from Sakura Haven hint at the characters' release orders and the potential rerun units heading to version 3.5. Here are the speculations:

Phase 1 characters

Hysilens (5-star) : Physical, Nihility Path

: Physical, Nihility Path Kafka (5-star): Lightning, Nihility Path

Phase 2 characters

Cerydra (5-star) : Wind, Harmony Path

: Wind, Harmony Path Silver Wolf (5-star): Quantum, Nihility Path

Unfortunately, we don’t have the information regarding the 4-star characters featured in the upcoming banner. Moreover, the character release order is yet to be confirmed by HoYoverse, and it can change at any given time.

That said, Kafka and Silver Wolf reruns are more probable, considering both 5-star units have recently received some hefty buffs. They have better use cases in teams with characters like Blade and Jingliu, who were also subjected to the overhaul. As for Hysilens and Cerydra, the version 3.5 drip marketing order could influence their banner phases.

Regardless of whether the leaks turn out to be true, Trailblazers would still want to tune in to the forthcoming livestream event to learn about the contents of the next update. HoYoverse will soon announce the date and timing of the special broadcast.

