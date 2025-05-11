Honkai Star Rail leak hints at Phainon's kit

Phainon’s kit leaks from Honkai Star Rail have intrigued the community. Coming in courtesy of Siroha Leaks, a credible third-party source, the upcoming character abilities hint at some special transformation and enhanced skill sets. While the details have yet to be confirmed by HoYoverse, the drip marketing has confirmed that Phainon will be a Physical character from the Destruction Path.

This article further delves into Phainon's kit leaks from Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Phainon kit leaked

Phainon in Honkai Star Rail will be the only Amphoreus character in version 3.4, as the patch will also feature the Fate collaboration characters. The former is expected to have enhanced abilities, which are discussed below, per the information shared by Siroha Leaks:

Basic ATK : Deal a percentage of Phainon’s ATK as damage to a single enemy and generate a Memory point.

: Deal a percentage of Phainon’s ATK as damage to a single enemy and generate a Memory point. Enhanced Basic ATK : The enhanced version of the Basic ATK can hit multiple targets. Using the ability provides two Run marks, which are consumed instead of Skill Points upon hitting an enemy within the territory.

: The enhanced version of the Basic ATK can hit multiple targets. Using the ability provides two Run marks, which are consumed instead of Skill Points upon hitting an enemy within the territory. Skill : Inflict Physical DMG to enemies in an AoE. The skill scales on Phainon’s ATK stat and grants him two Memory points.

: Inflict Physical DMG to enemies in an AoE. The skill scales on Phainon’s ATK stat and grants him two Memory points. Enhanced Skill 1: This ability compels all enemies to act immediately. Phainon will gain a Ruin mark based on the number of targets. Using the Enhanced Skill will further restore his HP and grant him the “Counter” status.

This ability compels all enemies to act immediately. Phainon will gain a Ruin mark based on the number of targets. Using the Enhanced Skill will further restore his HP and grant him the “Counter” status. Enhanced Skill 2: Consumes up to four Ruin marks. Based on how many marks Phainon consumes, this attack will deal additional Physical Bounce DMG.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Silver Wolf buffs coming in 3.4

Here are Phainon’s Talent and Technique, according to the leaks:

Talent : When another ally uses their ability or buff on Phainon, he gains a Memory point. He can also acquire points when hit by an enemy. Stacks of Memory increases his CRIT DMG, and he can use his Ultimate upon reaching 12 points.

: When another ally uses their ability or buff on Phainon, he gains a Memory point. He can also acquire points when hit by an enemy. Stacks of Memory increases his CRIT DMG, and he can use his Ultimate upon reaching 12 points. Technique: Phainon increases max Technique points. He consumes two points to slay all enemies in range. Entering battle recharges allies' HP.

Phainon’s Ultimate

Upon activating Ultimate, Phainon consumes 12 Memory points to go through a transformation and enter a special territory. He possesses the following attributes in his new form:

Crowd control immunity

ATK bonus

Increase in Max HP

DMG reduction

More Toughness DMG from skills

All self buffs extended for a turn

Allies leave the field

While in the territory, all enemies gain a physical weakness. Phainon obtains eight turns in the action order. Exiting the territory, he reverts his transformation and increases the SPD of all allies that return to the battle.

