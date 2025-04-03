Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at path and element of Fate collab character

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak from UncleJtt5CPW was shared by a credible source, Galaxy_Leak, hinting at crucial information about the upcoming Fate collab character. The speculation points to Saber's path and element, which should further determine his playstyle.

This article explores leaks involving the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab character.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the speculations herein with a pinch of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Fate collab character path and element, according to leaks

The Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab will likely commence in version 3.4 and is expected to bring Saber to the playable roster. The latest speculation from UncleJtt5CPW via Galaxy_Leak further hints at the character’s path and element. Here’s what has been speculated so far:

Path: Destruction

Element: Wind

Leaks online have also claimed that Saber will be a 5-star agent, while his collab companion Archer will be affiliated as a 4-star unit. If the speculations prove true, players can expect a limited-time banner dedicated to Artoria Pendragon.

As for Archer, he has crossed paths with the Astral Express. At least, the mysterious voice from the Gamescom 2024 trailer was his.

Moreover, the video drops several references to Archer, including the discussion between Sushang and Guinaiffen about the tan-skinned man with dual-wielding blades. There was also a frame showing Feixiao in a field full of swords — another reference to Archer’s Noble Phantasm.

While Trailblazers await the official Fate collab roster, they can look forward to the Honkai Star Rail anniversary and its rewards, which will be rolled out in version 3.2. The update launches globally on April 9, 2025, and will bring Castorice and Anaxa to the playable roster. In terms of rewards, players will receive 20 wishes and a free 5-star character, which could be either Luocha or Ruan Mei.

